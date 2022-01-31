Forensic Technologies and Services Market is Estimated to thriving at a 12.8% CAGR by 2028 | Agilent, Illumina

services

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Forensic Technologies and Services Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

The global forensic technologies & services market, by product type (DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Digital Forensic, and Chemical Analysis and Services (Laboratory Forensic (LIMS), and Portable Forensics (FaaS)), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was evaluated at US$ 14,877.7 million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit an impressive 12.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

The global forensic technologies & services market growth is significantly bolstered by the increasing acquisitions of businesses by the key market players, which earns them numerous growth opportunities in the global market.

Among the various product types, the chemical analysis segment is estimated to hold a major revenue share in the global forensic technologies & services market over the projected timeframe. Chemical analysis, for the record, is a forensic study that finds application in the identification of illegal substances within the criminal justice system.

The major players operating in the global forensic technologies and services market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Creative Forensic Services, eDirect Impact, LLC, Capsicum Group LLC, Computer Forensic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and BAE Systems Plc.

These companies are actively engaged in the acquisition of businesses in order to seek more growth opportunities in the global forensic technologies & services market. For instance, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Luxcel Biosciences Ltd., a real-time fluorescence plate-reader-based in vitro cell assay kits manufacturer, in 2018. The acquisition expanded Agilent’s cell analysis portfolio, with the addition of easy-to-use assay kits that are highly compatible with the industry standard plate-readers. In November 2019, Moqi Inc. launched the new automatic fingerprint identification system (AFIS) at the Milipol Conference held in Paris. Furthermore, in 2017, Eurofins Scientific entered into an agreement to acquire Forensics and Security, a division of U.K.-based LGC Forensics.

