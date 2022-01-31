Nation’s Only Design-Build Podcast is LIVE: Listen to "Design-Build Delivers" Newest Episode
A new year brings new opportunities for design-build teams. Learn about the latest market research from FMI analysts.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America’s popular "Design-Build Delivers" podcast is back in 2022 thinking about the new opportunities that come with the new year. New market research shows design-build is the most time and cost-efficient delivery method in the nation. With the passage of infrastructure investment, that usage will continue to grow.
In this episode, analyst Paul Trombitas with FMI provides a detailed look at new market data projecting to 2025. The stats on design-build’s growth is impressive. There is increased usage in all sectors and regions of the United States, and the industry has also witnessed extraordinary project outcomes and innovation across all markets. All this, despite COVID challenges. Trombitas takes a deeper dive into what the data shows on future growth projections, further enhanced with the passage of historic federal infrastructure investment.
"Design-Build Delivers" is the nation’s only podcast devoted to the issues important to design-build team members. You can find it on your favorite podcast channel. Listen and then follow to get alerts whenever a new episode is released.
U.S. CAD is Design-Build Deliver’s exclusive podcast sponsor.
Kim Wright
DBIA
+1 202-454-7531
kwright@dbia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other