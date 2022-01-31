Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,474 in the last 365 days.

Nation’s Only Design-Build Podcast is LIVE: Listen to "Design-Build Delivers" Newest Episode

Design-Build Institute of America logo

DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.

Listen to DBIA's "Design-Build Delivers" podcast for the latest news impacting the design-build industry.

DBIA's "Design-Build Delivers" podcast is the nation's only podcast for the design-build industry.

A new year brings new opportunities for design-build teams. Learn about the latest market research from FMI analysts.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America’s popular "Design-Build Delivers" podcast is back in 2022 thinking about the new opportunities that come with the new year. New market research shows design-build is the most time and cost-efficient delivery method in the nation. With the passage of infrastructure investment, that usage will continue to grow.

In this episode, analyst Paul Trombitas with FMI provides a detailed look at new market data projecting to 2025. The stats on design-build’s growth is impressive. There is increased usage in all sectors and regions of the United States, and the industry has also witnessed extraordinary project outcomes and innovation across all markets. All this, despite COVID challenges. Trombitas takes a deeper dive into what the data shows on future growth projections, further enhanced with the passage of historic federal infrastructure investment.

"Design-Build Delivers" is the nation’s only podcast devoted to the issues important to design-build team members. You can find it on your favorite podcast channel. Listen and then follow to get alerts whenever a new episode is released.

U.S. CAD is Design-Build Deliver’s exclusive podcast sponsor.

Kim Wright
DBIA
+1 202-454-7531
kwright@dbia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Nation’s Only Design-Build Podcast is LIVE: Listen to "Design-Build Delivers" Newest Episode

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.