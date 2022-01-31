Portable Wheel Jack Market to surpass US$ 6.843 Bn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Portable Wheel Jack Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable wheel jack market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in 2022, and reach a market value of around US$ 5,446.3 million, while registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of nearly over 3%. Additionally, the global demand for portable wheel jacks is expected to be influenced by the safety standards implemented by almost every end-use industry.



Attribute Details Portable Wheel Jack Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 5,446.3 Mn Portable Wheel Jack Projected Size in 2029 US$ 6,843 Mn Portable Wheel Jack Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 2.5 % Portable Wheel Jack Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) 3.3 %

Portable wheel jacks are devices that are used to lift heavy loads and equipment. There are numerous types of jacks available in the market, used for a variety of applications in diverse business segments. The scope of this research covers mechanical, hydraulic, electric, and pneumatic jacks.

This research has a primary goal to analyse the current scenario of the portable wheel jack market and perspective of various end users, and preference of various users belonging to various segments, and also the adoption of different types of jacks by users in industries such as railways, aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, and marine.

In addition, the efficient and fool proof work of portable wheel jacks is expected to increase their use across various industries.

Mining & Construction Generating Significant Demand

On the basis of end user, the automotive segment is foreseen to experience substantial growth. However, the construction and mining segment is anticipated to account for a prominent volume share in the global portable wheel jack market.

The floor jack/service jacks sub-segment under automotive end use is expected to witness a growth of 4.0 percent during the forecast period, mostly driven by increasing garages and car service stations across the globe.

Based on product type, the hydraulic portable wheel jacks segment is expected to be a prominent segment in the portable wheel jack market, accounting for more than 50% of the market share. Hydraulic portable wheel jacks are less likely to get affected by rust, which provides these jacks great working life.

This will lure customers who are looking for a long-term solution for heavy lifting operations. Mechanical jacks are ideal for lifting light and moderate weights, but these jacks are incapable of lifting heavy loads and cannot sustain multi-toned weights, which can be easily lifted using hydraulic jacks. This factor is surging the demand for hydraulic jacks in target regions.

East Asian Market Emerging Lucrative

East Asia, against the backdrop of growing utilization and sales of end-use products, is set to act as one of the most lucrative regions in the portable wheel jack market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, Europe and North America are likely to be prominent portable wheel jack markets over the coming years, mainly driven by the U.S. and EU-5. Automobile production in China and Germany is increasing at great pace every year, and the users of these automobiles will need lifting jacks or portable wheel jacks as a vehicle accessory.

Portable Wheel Jack Market: Key Participants

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the portable wheel jack market are Horizon Global Corp., Curt Manufacturing LLC, Lippert Components, Inc., Gray Manufacturing Company Inc., Osaka Jack Co. Ltd., Tronair Inc., Kubanzheldormash Co., Dutton-Lainson Company, Vestil Manufacturing. HYDRO Systems KG, Autolift Gmbh, and Jiaxing Datong Machinery Co., Ltd., among others.

Within the global portable wheel jack market, players need to focus on pneumatic and electric portable wheel jacks. The increasing and booming railway industry and airplane transport industry automatically creates a great potential customer base for portable wheel jacks. Due to the intense and aggressive competition between hydraulic jack manufacturers, companies are compelled to manufacture quality products in the least price possible.

Scope of The Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data

Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa Key Countries

Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa Key Segments

Covered Product Type, End Use, and Regions Key Companies

Profiled • Horizon Global Corp.



• Curt Manufacturing LLC



• Lippert Components, Inc.



• Gray Manufacturing Company Inc.



• Osaka Jack Co. Ltd.



• Tronair Inc.



• Kubanzheldormash Co.



• Dutton-Lainson Company



• Vestil Manufacturing



• HYDRO Systems KG



• Autolift Gmbh



• Jiaxing Datong Machinery Co., Ltd. Report Coverage Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization &

Pricing Available upon Request

