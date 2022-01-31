Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (Consumables, Anesthesia Machines, Ventilators, Patient Monitoring, Oxygen Masks, Infusion Pumps), Animal (Cats, Dogs, Equines, Bovines), End User (Hospitals, Clinics). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Veterinary equipment and disposables are used in monitoring, surgeries, and the treatment of diseases in animals. This equipment is designed specifically for vet-use and are softer and fragile than the one used for humans.

Market Drivers

Increasing animal health expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary consultants in developed regions, and growth in the acquaintance animals market are the key drivers for the global veterinary equipment market and disposables market during the forecast period.

The number of meetings with veterinary specialists for pet care is another factor accountable for the increase in pet healthcare costs. In addition, the lower income in this profession, as compared to other advanced-degree professions such as dentistry and law, puts burden on veterinary professionals to increase their fees. High pet care expenditures have a direct influence on the number of visits by pet owners to veterinary facilities, thereby restraining the growth of the veterinary equipment and disposables market .

Market Opportunities

The large share of consumables can be attributed to a large number of consumables used with single capital equipment, and their high utilization in almost every veterinary care provided ranging from wound management to fluid therapy. The veterinary equipment market is segmented as anesthesia equipment, temperature management equipment, rescue & resuscitation equipment, fluid management equipment, research equipment, and patient monitoring equipment. Amongst these, the rescue and recovery segment in expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Progressions in monitoring and therapy options such as IV fluid therapy, ventilation support, temperature management, pain control are further propelling the demand. For instance, in July 2018, B. Braun Vet Care collaborated with CP Medical for marketing its veterinary infusion therapy products in the U.S. and Canada. The companion animal population is increasing, which is likely to boost the demand for veterinary equipment and disposables. The cost of veterinary care is high due to the increasing requirement of veterinary doctors, technicians, and specially designed equipment and disposables.

Competitive Landscape

GlobalVeterinary Equipment and Disposables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Some of the companies mentioned-Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Smiths Group plc (UK), Nonin Medical (US), Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Henry Schein (US), Vetland Medical Sales and Services, LLC (US), Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (US), DRE Veterinary (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Jorgensen Laboratories (US), Grady Medical Systems (US), MILA International (US), and Burtons Medical (US).

