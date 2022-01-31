Version Control Systems Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 923.5 Million at CAGR of 9.6%, By 2026
Version Control Systems Market Size – USD 440.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – The growing popularity of the internet.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising trend towards digitalization and automation is propelling the growth of the market.
The global Version Control Systems Market is forecasted to reach USD 923.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising trend towards digitalization and automation is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the penetration of the internet will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.
Version control systems allow firms to compare files, identify differences, and merge any changes if needed, before committing any code. Versioning is also used to keep track of the application builds by being able to determine the version under development, quality assurance, and production. During development, these services allow the users to access the entire independent code version. When ready, the files are merged to create a final working version. Another excellent use of versioning is the ability to compare different versions of files to track differences during troubleshooting issues. The last working file can be corrected by comparing with the erroneous data, which decreases the time spent in identifying the cause of a problem.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS) is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 11.3% during the forecast period. Programmers using centralized version control systems do not need to keep copies of files on their hard drives manually because the tool can directly access the central copy and retrieve any version they need. Some of the most common CVCS are CVS, Subversion (or SVN), and Perforce.
• The Linux operating system is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period. Linux is an open-source operating system that accesses the source code and alters the code as per user need. Linux doesn't collect the user details, which is a secured solution for its users.
• The large-sized organizations account for a larger market share of ~64% in the year 2018, owing to the increasing investments in automation and digitalization.
• The on-premises deployment type accounts for a larger market share of ~54% in the year 2018. On-premises deployment of these software and services ensures the security of the confidential data of the firms. Moreover, information deployed on-premises provide better accessibility and security to the organizations.
• The IT & telecommunication industry account for the largest market share of ~21% in the year 2018, attributed to the emergence of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning. The IT and telecom sector has digitized and offers a unique customer experience to match the shifting customer behaviors. Their investment in end-to-end digital operations has driven the growth of the industry.
• Companies have transformed from traditional services like voice and messaging to new technologies, and phone applications (apps). These advanced technologies have gradually replaced those traditional services with time.
• North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018, owing to rapid technological advancements and increase in government investments into the development of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.
• Key participants include AWS, Atlassian, Canonical, CA Technologies, CollabNet, Codice Software, GitHub, IC Manage, IBM, Luit Infotech, LogicalDOC, Microsoft, Micro Focus, SourceGear, and Perforce Software, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Version control systems market on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, operating system, industry vertical, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)
Local Version Control Systems (LVCS)
Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Windows
Linux
Others
Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Cloud
On-premises
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
IT And Telecommunications
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Education
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Market Report includes major TOC points:
• Version Control Systems market Overview
• Global Economic Impact on Industry
• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
• Global Market Analysis by Application
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Market Effect Factors Analysis
• Version Control Systems market Forecast
Conclusively, all aspects of the Version Control Systems market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
