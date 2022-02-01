KCupsforSale.com Online Store Announces Launch With Free Shipping on All K-Cup Coffee Orders

K Cups for Sale a provider of coffee pods from Starbucks coffee , Green Mountain Roasters, Dunkin Donut and Donut Shop

Website offers the largest selection of single-serve K-Cup pods

Don't be brainwashed by big brand. Always shop arounds and save” — Jacob Ishai

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KCupsforSale.com today announced the opening of its online store for single-serve K-Cup coffee pods. The company promises it will never charge customers for shipping, no matter the size of the order.

KCupsforSale has exclusive partnerships with thousands coffee retailers across the country, with agreements for free shipping. The company sells a full range of coffee pods, including popular Keurig K-Cups, from major coffee brands. It also offers whole beans and ground coffee for a variety of coffee machines and brewing methods.

“You never, ever have to pay shipping costs when you buy coffee from KCupsforSale,” said the owner of KCupsforSale, Jacob Ishal. “We never require a minimum order. You don’t ever have to pay a lot of money in advance to buy in bulk just to save money in the short term. You will always receive free shipping. If you want to buy as little as one box, that is fine and you will still not pay for shipping.”

Ishal continued, “Discerning coffee drinkers invest in and insist on the best quality K-Cup coffee pods available. Coffee that is ground in advance is older, gets stale and tastes off. Other coffee wholesale delivery companies will always encourage customers to buy in bulk because shipping costs cut into profits. Not at KCupsforSale. Our customers will always drink fresh coffee. We guarantee that KCupsforSale offers the best coffee K-Cup pods on the market with fast delivery.”

FedEx charges $7 shipping for an average product that costs between $10-20. Coffee companies encourage customers to purchase in bulk to offset this cost. KCupsforSale saves customers from paying shipping because it wants to establish lifelong relationships with discerning coffee lovers who appreciate good single-serve coffee.

KCupsforSale has been selling in the beverage business for more than 25 years. It started out with its own truck in the New York area and expanded to FedEx to supply high quality coffee beverages in the United States. After a successful expansion to its Amazon third-party seller business, KCupsforSale established its own digital property called KCupsforSale.com.

KCupsforSale features Starbucks, Green Mountain Roasters, Dunkin Donuts, Café Bustelo and many more. This month, customers will receive $15 off of an order when they spend $150 on K-Cup pods. The company offers free shipping and returns, a money back guarantee and 24/7 support.

For more information and to shop now, visit KCupsforSale.com.

KCupsforSale.com Introduction video. Your online coffee & snacks store for your home and office