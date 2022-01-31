BabySoccer to Introduce a Soccer Metaverse Game Ahead of Token Presale

/EIN News/ -- Bogotá, Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BabySoccer game, a new soccer metaverse game, is announcing the launch of its NFT Metaverse game ahead of its NFT token's presale. The game is a decentralized worldwide multiplayer game and NFT platform intending to reward holders throughout the medium and long term.





The BabySoccer token presale will commence on February 3 at 15:00 UTC, with its soft cap set at 100 BNB and the hard cap at 200 BNB.

P2E Gaming Calls for Community Participation

BabySoccer is a soccer game developed on the blockchain. It is among the projects that bring a new paradigm to the sports ecosystem. Players can actively participate in multiple video games and soccer, all merged by blockchain and NFT.

Inside the BabySoccer ecosystem, users can earn through trading, farming, staking, or tokens to increase their ROI. Notably, staking benefits correspond to dividend distributions, which contribute continuously to making the blockchain sturdy, stable, and safe.

According to the BabySoccer game developers, the game will offer its community openness and fairness by soliciting feedback from players via surveys to assist them in making decisions concerning the project.

BabySoccer Token

The BabySoccer(BSC) is the token used to perform the main actions within the BabySoccer universe, such as assets purchases or sales. It has a total supply of 100,000,000 BSC. The token Presale will start on 03.02.2022 at 15:00 UTC on PinkSale. Below are the details of its token distribution.

Tokenomics

The BabySoccer NFT token allocation is as follows: The total supply of BSC tokens stands at 100M. 40% of the total supply will be allocated to the presale. The liquidity pool will take up 21% of the total supply, whereby the project will redistribute it back to BSC token holders on the platform.

The team receives 16% to ensure the project keeps learning. Marketing will take 15% of the tokens to ensure the project has a broad outreach to bring more investors on board. The project's development will take 3% of the tokens to allow the project to grow. The legal part will take 1% of the token, while the last 5% is reserved.

About BabySoccer

The Baby Soccer NFT token game is a new open-source cryptocurrency. It is also a decentralized global multiplayer platform built on the Binance Smart Chain network that offers a modularized and modern way to benefit all involved users. To read more about the project, you can visit the project's social media links:

