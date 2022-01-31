At 11.5% CAGR, DNA Sequencing Market Size to hit USD 10944.1 Million to 2027 by Globally, Says Brandessence Market Research

Market Key Players of Global DNA Sequencing Market: Perkin Elmer, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pacific Biosciences, Roche Holdings AG, Siemens AG, Illumina, Agilent Technologies Inc., Genia Corporation, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Johnson & Johnson, Deep Genomics, Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Eppendorf, Tecan, Thermo Scientific, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, General Electric Company. Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Myriad Genetics, Bayer Corporation, Beckman Coulter

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Sequencing Market Size Was Valued at USD 4581.2 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10944.1 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period Says Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd. The growing adoption of DNA sequencing systems and application of DNA sequencing in clinical diagnosis and drug discovery are the major factors driving the growth of Global DNA Sequencing Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1670

Global DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation:

The Global DNA Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis on product, application, technology, end-user, and region & country level. Based on product, the DNA sequencing market is classified as consumable, instrument, and service. Based on application, the market is categorized as diagnostics, biomarkers & cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other. Based on technology, the DNA sequencing market is classified as sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, nanopore sequencing. Based on end-user, the DNA sequencing market is classified as academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinics.

Scope of DNA Sequencing Market:

DNA sequencing is a laboratory method that is used to establish the precise sequence of bases such as adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine in a DNA molecule. DNA sequencing is a technology where numerous DNA strands can be sequenced via massive parallelization. This sequencing contains both non-Sanger’s methods of sequencing and Sanger’s method of sequencing. It is a method of deciding the nucleic acid sequence in the order of nucleotides in DNA. The DNA base sequence holds the data a cell requires to gather protein and RNA molecules. DNA sequence data is essential to scientists for examining the roles of genes.

This technique includes various advantages such as high accuracy & speed, low cost, and accurate findings even from minimal sample input are presented by DNA sequencing over microarray and more genomic analysis processes. DNA sequencing is utilized to implement numerous applications such as oncology studies, biomarker discovery, forensics, personalized medicine, and others. It has simplified nucleotide analysis and involves generally substituted conventional tools of genomics, especially genotyping, microarray, and others. Fredrick Sanger hypothesized the first approach for sequencing the DNA, in the year 1977, identified as a chain termination method.

Next-generation sequencing accounted for highest revenue share of the genome sequencing market. The NGS technology is likely to account for highest growth share, as leading players in the genome sequencing market continue to invest in this technology to gain higher share of the market. The technology remains faster, more accurate, and more affordable every day, as economies of scale continues to set, doubling capacity almost every year. The Covid-19 pandemic test has accelerated the promise of genome sequencing, with routine clinical diagnostic test for covid-19 infection remains a key driver of the market growth.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1670

Global DNA Sequencing Market Dynamics:

The growing adoption of DNA Sequencing systems all over the world is one of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the DNA Sequencing market during the forecast period. DNA sequencing has produced a paradigm change in proteomic and genomic research as it is an extremely precise and high-throughput technology that is applied for a range of applications, such as WGS, de novo assembly, and DNA resequencing. For instance; Illumina, an American company has installed NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Massachusetts, the U.S., in June 2020. Also, professors Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman had innovated Next Generation DNA Sequencing technology in 2020.

Genome sequencing companies continue to engage in advancements to find new applications, apart from conventional clinical research. In 2019, Transform Oncology Care, a precision medicine program to provide personalized cancer treatment plans. The genome sequencing technology has also made way for large-scale, quick genome sequencing projects to monitor guide treatments, and viral spread. Such technology has been adopted by the Genetics of Mortality in Critical Care, and National Health Service UK, which has deployed the technology for over 35,000 covid-19 patients.

plans. The genome sequencing technology has also made way for large-scale, quick genome sequencing projects to monitor guide treatments, and viral spread. Such technology has been adopted by the Genetics of Mortality in Critical Care, and National Health Service UK, which has deployed the technology for over 35,000 covid-19 patients. The Department of Biotechnology or DBT in India announced a project to collect 10,000 genetic samples to build a reference genome. The project known as the ‘Genome India Project’ aims to understand the mutation of diseases in India like rare genetic disorders, precision health, complex diseases, and multifactorial lifestyle diseases.

Similar plans were launched in the UK, with a funding of USD 224 million. The project aimed to gather genetic samples of 500,000 volunteers at the UK biobank. The project aims to reach new groups of people living in the UK, and detect better modes of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes, dementia, among others.

Key Companies for DNA Sequencing Market Report:

Perkin Elmer

Roche Holdings AG

Siemens AG

Illumina

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Genia Corporation

Oxford Nanopore technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pacific Biosciences

Johnson & Johnson

Deep Genomics, Inc.

Life Technologies, Illumina

Eppendorf

Tecan

Thermo Scientific

Hamilton Thorne Biosciences

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Myriad Genetics

Bayer Corporation

Beckman Coulter

others

On Special Requirement DNA Sequencing Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South.Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Get Full Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/dna-sequencing-market

Have a Look at Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Next Generation Sequencing Companies

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Mr. Vishal Sawant Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155 Asia Office: +917447409162