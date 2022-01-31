Eastern Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Size, Share, and Report, 2028 | Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals
New Research Study "Eastern Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"
Surgical drapes and gowns are protective gears worn by medical professionals while performing surgeries. These gears can be used frequently, as they can also be used after several washes. Surgical drapes are required for several procedures, such as gynecology procedures, ophthalmic procedures, orthopedic procedures, general procedures, cardiovascular procedures, and more. Whereas, surgical gowns are widely used in the operation theater (OT), while performing invasive procedures, for facilitating a sterile environment.
Covid-19 Impact:
To date, the outbreak of COVID-19 has spread to more than 100 countries worldwide. As a result, many governments imposed strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. The pandemic has impacted the financial status of businesses in all sectors, and has also hampered the growth of the Eastern Europe surgical drapes and gowns market, led to a disturbance in the supply chain.
Drivers:
Increasing incidence of hospital acquired infection (HAI) due to increasing hospital admissions is expected to drive the Eastern Europe surgical drapes and gowns market growth over the forecast period. According to the report published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s annual epidemiological report, in 2016, the rate of surgical site infections after colon surgery, caesarean sections, cholecystectomy operations, and coronary artery bypass graft operations was 13.2%, 1.4%, 1.7%, and 3.4%, respectively.
Moreover, increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing number of medical emergencies, and increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to augment the Eastern Europe surgical drapes and gowns market growth. According to the same source, in 2016, around 9,094 surgeries were performed in the Hungary (Europe).
Restraints:
Increasing number of product recalls lead to limited availability of products, which is expected to hinder the Eastern Europe surgical drapes and gowns market growth.
Regional Insights:
Russia is expected to witness substantial growth in the Eastern Europe surgical drapes and gowns market, owing to the growing number of medical interventions in the region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) report (published in Feb. 2017), in around 175 Russian percutaneous coronary intervention Centers, around 101,451 stent placements procedures and 75,378 per-cutaneous coronary intervention were performed.
Competitive Sector:
Key players active in the Eastern Europe surgical drapes and gowns market are Vygon S.A, Alpha Pro Tech, Halyard Health, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Steril Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc, Paul Hartmann AG, Medica Europe BV, Priontex, Guardian Surgical, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG, 3M, Medline Industries, Anhui Medpurest Medical Technology Co., Ltd, TIDI Products, Stryker Corporation, LLC, Teleflex Incorporated, Amaryllis Healthcare Private Limited, Garmex Medical Textiles, and Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited.
Recent Developments:
In April 2020, Medline Europe announced its COVID-19 inventory update as they are committed to protecting the supply of PPE and other essential medical apparel and products, to make sure that they are fairly allocated.
The following are the study objectives for this report:
· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.
· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.
· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.
· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.
· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.
· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.
· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.
