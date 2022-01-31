Smart Speaker market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 billion in 2028 | At a CAGR 16.9%

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Speaker market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research

Increasing adoption of smart home automation systems, growing demand for smart appliances and devices, and rapid technological advancements in smart devices and wireless technologies are some key factors driving market growth

Smart speakers are internet-connected devices that can be controlled by voice commands and can seamlessly stream audio content, provide information, and communicate and connect with other devices.

The extensive analysis covered in the report offers insights into the estimated growth of the market during the forecast timeline. The report estimates the CAGR at which the market is expected to grow throughout the forecast timeline of 2020-2028.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing advancement in hardware of smart speaker and integration of advanced sensors for enhanced and accurate voice recognition.

Smart home segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing integration of smart speakers in smart home devices such as lights, thermostats, and televisions, and other devices.

Alexa segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to its easy availability and affordability. Alexa has been the most preferred voice assistant for a wide range of smart speakers and is available in over 80 countries across the globe.

The personal use segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of smart home systems across the globe, increasing integration of smart speakers with various devices, and rising use of smart speakers to for various personal applications such as making phone calls, tracking user activity, and scheduling appointments, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart speaker market on the basis of component, application, intelligent virtual assistant, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Smart Office

Smart Home

Others

Intelligent virtual assistant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Google Assistant

Alexa

Siri

Cortana

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Personal

Elements analyzed in the report:

The Global Smart Speaker Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies.

Regional Analysis of the Smart Speaker Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to high adoption of smart speakers, preference for innovative and cost-effective devices, increasing purchasing power among individuals, and presence of key manufacturers in the region..

Radical Highlights of the Smart Speaker Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Smart Speaker market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

