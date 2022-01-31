Push to Talk (PTT) Market size reached USD 27.04 by 2028 | At a CAGR 9.3%

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Push to Talk (PTT) Market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive global push to talk market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising need for instant communication solutions is also expected to augment global push to talk market revenue growth.

The Global Push to Talk (PTT) Industry report assesses the market size, share, revenue, and sales and distribution in the historical years (2017-2018) to offer an accurate forecast estimation for the same during the period of 2020-2027. Furthermore, it studies the existing competitive landscape with a focus on leading companies and their expansion strategies to project their growth and expansion in the forecast period.

The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on product types, application spectrum, and key regions.

The investigative study assesses the global Push to Talk (PTT) market with regards to market size, market share, and revenue. Furthermore, the report also assesses the market based on market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Increasing adoption of push to talk over cellular (PoC) among SMEs is expected to boost global push to talk market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding interoperability of push to talk with land mobile radio system is expected to hamper growth of the global push to talk market over the forecast period.

Factors such as rising PoC adoption in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

In January 2020, SFR, which is an operator in France, launched Motorola Solutions' broadband push-to-talk service. Motorola Solutions' network-integrated, mission-critical broadband PTT solution is a next-generation interconnected communication solution that can provide SFR clients with high quality, instant voice communication, while maximizing networking capacities. Individuals and groups can instantly communicate over SFR's LTE network, and the PTT service provides a wide range of improved multimedia services including push-to-text, push-to-video, geo-fencing, and geo-location.

The global Push to Talk (PTT) market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Push to Talk (PTT) market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global push to talk market on the basis of component, organization size, network type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Hardware

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land Mobile Radio System

Cellular

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Public Safety

Retail

Healthcare

