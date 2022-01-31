Project Portfolio Management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, Global Project Portfolio Management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals.

The report covers the rapidly changing market scenario and offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the Project Portfolio Management market. The research report is furnished with data validated from the experts, along with an analysis of the historical data.

It also discusses growth prospects, industry facts, sales figures, distribution channels, competitive landscape analysis, market shares, gross margin, key regions, demand trends, and developments, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions among SMEs, leading to increasing demand for project portfolio management services, and such services enabling project scoping, making plans, and adjusting administration procedures which improve the efficiency of SMEs' business activities, is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of project portfolio management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises are spending actively in order to compete in today's modern competitive market.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising implementation on-premise based project portfolio management solution across various industries.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions in BFSI due to technological advancements in this sector.

Factors such as robust presence of project portfolio management solutions and services providers such as Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation among others in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Planview Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Planisware SAS

Workfront Inc.

Changepoint Corporation

Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ServiceNow Inc.

SAP SE

Global Project Portfolio Management Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides an extensive regional analysis of the market. The segmentation offers insights into the sales network and distribution channels, sales analysis, profit margins, volume chain analysis, and region-wise market size. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key geographical regions as well as their countries.

In March 2020, Broadcom Corporation launched ValueOps, which is a digital and agile management solution, by combining its PPM solutions, Clarity PPM and Broadcom Rally. Users can use the advanced solution to align their strategic plans with their IT objectives, allowing them to optimize their business activities.

Global Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

