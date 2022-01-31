Global Parking Management Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parking Management Market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising number of vehicles globally is expected to propel growth of the global parking management market revenue going ahead.

The Global Parking Management Industry report assesses the market size, share, revenue, and sales and distribution in the historical years (2017-2018) to offer an accurate forecast estimation for the same during the period of 2020-2027. Furthermore, it studies the existing competitive landscape with a focus on leading companies and their expansion strategies to project their growth and expansion in the forecast period.

The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on product types, application spectrum, and key regions.

The investigative study assesses the global Parking Management market with regards to market size, market share, and revenue. Furthermore, the report also assesses the market based on market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based services is expected to boost global parking management market growth.

However, high deployment cost of parking management solutions is expected to hamper global parking management market growth to some extent during the forecast period

In January 2020, XPERT Parkering AB was acquired by APCOA Parking Sweden AB, which is a division of APCOA Parking AG. This acquisition will enhance parking and mobility services capabilities of APCOA Parking Sweden

The global Parking Management market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Parking Management market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global parking management market on the basis of offering, services, solutions, deployment, parking site, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Valet Parking

Parking Reservation

Revenue Management

Access Control

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Parking Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-street

On-street

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Transportation

Government

