Learn how to face current market needs and demands at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit.

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 29th, The Abrahamic Business Circle will host its "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit. This Summit is the meeting point between investors, managers, and UHNWI and covers different topics of investments.

Since 2020, more than 5,000 people have already attended their events, in which management professionals worldwide reveal some of their main portfolio investment ideas. The Abrahamic business Circle Investment Summit is also an excellent opportunity to ask questions and get the opinion of the leading investment experts.

This March edition will be an in-person event format; It will cover topics like The impact of Foreign Direct Investment, The rise of women in leadership, Real Estate and Technology, and Startups, among others. It will count with participants from more than 56 countries.

The Abrahamic Business Circle was founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel a world-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals, Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors. Dr. Nagel's first priority Is to strengthen relations within the region and the world by promoting economic diplomacy.

The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration, and knowledge while continuing to sustain long-standing relationships among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

The event is the scenario where active managers say their historic finding opportunities to buy and sell companies, such as those attendees will learn about during their speeches. Do not miss it.