China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2022 to 2028

China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Growing research and development activities as well as rising funding by key players for development of advanced and innovative continuous glucose monitoring devices is driving market growth.

For instance, in December 2018, Medtrum Technologies Inc., a Chinese medical devices manufacturing company. Medtrum Technologies Inc., has received series C funding of US$ 29 million from Sequoia China, Bank of China Investment Group (BOCIG) followed by 3E Bioventures and Nuokai Capital to improve and simplify diabetes management through continuous glucose monitoring, intelligent drug delivery system, and artificial pancreas system for diabetes treatment.

Moreover, advent of cost effective components and durable sensors is projected to augment the market growth. At present the available sensors have a life expectancy of 6 to 7 days. Additionally, the sensors pose a threat of infections if not replaced periodically, thus accounting for an expense of around US$ 35 to US$ 100 per piece.

The launch of innovative sensors with sturdier infection resistant material that can stay in place and having improved life expectancy could possibly be a cost effective option for patients requiring continuous glucose monitoring. Thus, the launch of these components in the market is projected to help increase the user demand for CGM systems, enhance the quality of care and offer a viable new approach to continuous glucose management.

Browse 07 Market Data Tables and 10 Figures spread through 95 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market”- China Forecast to 2027, by Component (Transmitters, Receivers, Insulin Pumps, and Sensors), and by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others)

Major players engaged in the china continuous glucose monitoring devices market are focused on facility expansions to expand their geographical presence and increase product portfolio, which is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2016, Medtronic Plc, announced to build its facility in Chengdu, China for the manufacture of advanced diabetes devices, and next-generation sensor and pump systems for CGM devices to tackle the growing incidence of diabetes in the country.

Key Takeaways of the China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:

The china continuous glucose monitoring devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period, due to growing incidences of diabetes and launch of novel continuous glucose monitoring devices. For instance, in January 2019, Medtronic has launched its Guardian Connect, which is the world’s first smart continuous glucose monitoring device.

Among components, the insulin pump segment holds a leading position in the continuous glucose monitoring devices market due to convenience offered by the compact insulin pumps with software integration for diabetes management. Moreover, these pumps also limit the need for multiple daily injections.

Companies operating in the China continuous glucose monitoring devices market are Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Medtrum Technologies, Inc., Senseonics, Nemaura, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, GE Healthcare, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

