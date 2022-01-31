Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,385 in the last 365 days.

European Leadership University (ELU) Announces Free Information Webinar Event in February 11

Discover what it's like to study with ELU. Join our free Info Webinar on 11 February!

Discover what it's like to study with ELU. Join our free Info Webinar on 11 February!

Participants Will Get Detailed Information On All The Tech Courses ELU Offers, Including Data Science Courses

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University has announced a free live information webinar event on February 11, 2022, to help participants get relevant details about tech bachelor degrees.

The free webinar will be held live online at 2:30 pm CET on Friday to ensure maximum participation. The speaker will be Isadora Costa at ELU. The major purpose of this webinar is to provide all the information potential students would need about the elite tech programs offered at ELU.

Register for the free webinar here: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:6887764412992761856/

The university has an innovative learning model that focuses on skill-based education, learning at your own pace, collaboration with peers, and a flexible online learning experience.

According to ELU spokesperson, “We aim to provide the students the freedom of choice to help them discover their preferred career instead of following the career others want them to pursue. We place the student at the heart of our process and help them learn the right mindset and skills to start their dream career.”

The upcoming webinar will provide potential students information about all these programs to help them decide the career of their choice no matter where they live.

ELU believes in removing the usual barriers by providing students all over the world with mobility, both professionally and geographically. “We follow an employability-focus learning method that ensures all our students leave the university with a clear idea of utilizing their skills in the best way possible,” the spokesperson continued. “Many students get approached with a job instantly once they have graduated, some even before they graduate.”

ELU offers multiple Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Software Engineering, Data Science, AI & Machine Learning Engineering, Full-Stack Development, and DevOps & Cloud Engineering. The university also offers Master’s Degree Programs in Data Science and Tech Business Administration.

About ELU
The European Leadership University (ELU) is a skilled-based university that is created for the digital economy. ELU was established in 2015 and is fully recognized and approved by the Ministry of Education and Culture in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

ELU is connected with more than 80 leading brands, in and around the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area, that are constantly on the lookout for exceptional digital talent. The university helps develop the skills and abilities in students that the leading brands are looking for.

Ibrahim Isaac
European Leadership University
+31 6 15566068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

European Leadership University (ELU) Announces Free Information Webinar Event in February 11

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.