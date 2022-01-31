impact.com announces huge investment in workforce with raft of new hires globally
The technology company announces 48 new hires in the first month of 2022, with hundreds more to follow over the course of the yearLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London UK, Jan 27th 2022: Partnership management platform, impact.com, has announced 48 new hires in the first month of 2022, as well as plans to appoint over 500 new members of staff as incremental new positions following acquisitions, deals and partnerships. Within this group of new starters, there have been two key hires of Natalie Elliott as Event Marketing Manager and Annija Strauss who joins as Partner Development Manager.
In the UK, Natalie Elliott joins as Event Marketing Manager to drive the marketing strategy and activities for impact.com’s products, with a focus on engaging prospects through paid and owned event channels. She will execute unique, creative and strategic in-person and virtual events, ranging from sponsored, webinars, wine/whisky tasting and impact.com hosted activations. Natalie boasts a decade of experience in marketing and events; most recently as senior experiential marketing manager at global technology company, Adaptavist, and, prior to this, as marketing and events manager, at Knight Frank Singapore.
Meanwhile, Annija Strauss has joined as Publisher Development Manager to look after various impact.com partners. Her experience includes working for global companies and household names, such as Future Plc, Hakkasan Group and Louis Vuitton. In her most recent role in international account management at Future Plc, Annija was named 2020 Young Achiever of the Year, with the judges noting her ‘infectious’ positivity. Her career has spanned business development, sales, marketing and events. She also studied for an MBA certificate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, focusing on strategic business development and finance. In her role at impact.com, Annija will identify and build out strategic publisher segments that drive business growth.
Florian Gramshammer, Managing Director EMEA, impact.com comments: “We are delighted to welcome a huge number of new starters in the first month of the year alone. These talented individuals possess a unique range of skills, including experience building relationships and delivering a first-class service. Each and every one of our hires is well suited to our fast-paced global business environment, thanks to their energy and commitment and their innovative and creative problem-solving approach. We can’t wait to see what the rest of this year brings.”
Last year, impact.com made 400 new hires as part of its massive global expansion. Meanwhile, the partnership management technology company is expanding fast in France and Italy, hot on the heels of extensive Nordics and German market launches in 2020 and 2021.
This news also comes following the announcement of a new global parental leave policy as part of a broad range of initiatives designed to boost wellbeing and enhance quality of life for the technology company’s expanding workforce.
All this has been possible in part due to a strategic growth investment of
$150 million, as more brands wake up to the power of partnerships. Furthermore, in 2021, the partnership automation company’s impressive client roster grew more than 50% - with leading brands such as Shopify, Uber and TUI relying on its marketplace to discover and recruit new partners, and then contract, track, optimise and process payments within its platform.
To learn more about how impact.com can help drive partnership growth in a single, unified platform visit www.impact.com.
