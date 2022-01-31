Tympanostomy Products Market is Trending Worldwide due to Trend's, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Tympanostomy Products Market

A tympanostomy is a surgical procedure that allows air to circulate through the middle ear.

New Research Study "Tympanostomy Products Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

A tympanostomy is a surgical procedure that allows air to circulate through the middle ear. This helps to prevent a buildup of fluid and reduces pressure in the ear. People with a history of repeated ear infections may benefit from this procedure. A tympanostomy can also help to improve sleep and relieve pain from ear infections. The procedure is often performed for children.

This surgical procedure is typically performed on children and requires general anesthesia. The ear canal is cleaned, and the healthcare provider inserts a small hollow tool to remove the fluid. A sample of the fluid is usually taken to determine what type of bacteria is causing the buildup. The incision will heal on its own. The procedure generally takes about fifteen to twenty minutes. The eardrum will be shaped to allow air to pass through.

The global tympanostomy products market is estimated to be valued at US$ 99.1 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Global Tympanostomy Products Market: Drivers

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global tympanostomy products market over the forecast period. For instance, In July 2019, AventaMed DAC, a developer of ENT medical devices, joined a consortium of healthcare companies to launch its Solo Tympanostomy Tube Device (Solo TTD) in the U.S.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global tympanostomy products market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2018, B. Braun Melsungen AG acquired bloodlines business of NxStage Medical, Inc.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:35pm CET, 17 January 2022, there have been 326,279,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,536,609 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 17 January 2022, a total of 9,395,059,118 vaccine doses have been administered. Pandemic and COVID-19 mandatory stay at home orders were associated with significantly lower intraoperative otitis media with effusion prevalence, according to a study published in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology in August 2021.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global tympanostomy products market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Smith & Nephew acquired Tusker Medical, Inc., a California-based developer of the Tula System.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global tympanostomy products market include, Acclarent Inc., Adept Medical, AdventaMed, Medtronic Plc, Medasil Surgical Limited, Olympus Corporation, PreceptisMedical, Summit Medical, and Teleflex Medical Ltd.

Global Tympanostomy Products Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global tympanostomy products market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2020, Summit Medical merged with Shippert Medical to form Innovia Medical, a company with devices of ear, nose, and throat (ENT), Tissu-Trans, InstruSafe, and others.

