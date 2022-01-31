Nutraceuticals Market Size Share Trends Demand Growth Prospects Analysis Report 2022-2028 | DataM Intelligence
Nutraceuticals Market Overview:
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global Nutraceuticals Market size valued at USD 38 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 730 billion by the end of 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The growing demand for dietary supplement products for functional foods is estimated to control the global Nutraceuticals Market owing to less usage of genetically modified food and crops. The addition of functional foods and personal care has helped the nutraceuticals market with cosmetics owing to its anti-aging possessions. The improved risk of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and obesity is predictable to raise the demand for these nutraceuticals throughout the forecast period. Functional foods give medicinal and health aids and recover the nutritional value of foods.
Nutraceuticals Market Growth Insights:
As the demand for milk and meat has improved, animal feed producers have added functional feed to animal feed. This supports the nutraceuticals market. Furthermore to this, the huge level of consciousness amongst consumers in established countries about the benefits of a nutritional diet and the rising demand for natural beauty foods is assisting the growth of the global Nutraceuticals Market.
The increase in the expense of functional foods, in particular, limits consumption is under growing regions. Functional food expenses are normally higher than pharmaceuticals. The considerable variance between nutraceuticals and drug expenses is compelling consumers to select low-cost medicines. Low cognizance of functional foods is an additional aspect that challenges growth. A huge population around the globe has yet to understand the usage of these nutraceuticals.
Detailed Segmentation of the Market:
Nutraceuticals Market is segmented By Functional Food (Branded Ionized Salt, Branded Wheat Flour Nutraceuticals Market and Others), By Functional Beverages (Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks, and Others), By Dietary Supplements (Herbals, Proteins & Peptides, Vitamins & Minerals, and Others).
Regional Growth Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific region became a vital region in the global nutraceutical market in 2019 as consumer health problems rise and cognizance of dietary supplements surges. Furthermore, the growth of the aging population, alterations in expenditure patterns for medical devices, and modifications in lifestyle have improved the growth of the functional food industry in the Asia Pacific region.
The growing consciousness of China and India on the nutritional establishment is projected to remain to be an aspect of the growth of the nutraceuticals industry.
The consumption of dietary supplements in North America is predictable to hasten in the coming years as cognizance of nutritional development upsurges among American and Canadian specialists.
Prominent Players Covered in the Global Market Report:
Some of the major players profiled in the global market report; Amway Corporation, Arla Foods Inc, Bayer AG, Danone, Dean Foods, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Gmbh & Co. Kg, DSM NV I-Health Division (Amerifit Nutrition Inc), Herbalife International, Kelloggs Company, Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, PepsiCo Inc., PFIZER Inc., and Suntory Holdings Limited.
