Medical Tubing Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical tubing refers to thin, hollow cylindrical pipes manufactured using polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene, thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), silicone, and fluoropolymers. It is widely used to deliver fluids to and from the body, administer devices, and facilitate gas flow. Medical tubing is also utilized for catheters, intravenous (IVs), respiratory equipment, fluid management, drainage, drug delivery systems, and anesthesiology. It has excellent strength, flexibility, durability, ability to withstand extreme mechanical requirements, and resistance to abrasion, temperature, and pressure. As a result, medical tubing finds extensive applications across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical laboratories.

The global medical tubing market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Medical Tubing Market Trends and Drivers:

The global medical tubing market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the hospitalization rates as it affects the lungs and causes respiratory problems.

Along with this, the increasing adoption of medical tubing in cardiac and urinary catheterization due to its time and cost efficiency has catalyzed the product demand. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are making heavy investments toward product innovations to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Other factors, including the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), favorable government initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising geriatric population, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Medical Tubing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ATAG spa, Avient Corporation, Bentec Medical, Hitachi Ltd., Microlumen Inc., NewAge Industries Inc., Nordson Corporation, Optinova, Spectrum Plastics Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., Trelleborg AB and Vanguard Products Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, structure, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Silicone

• Polyolefins

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polycarbonates

• Fluoropolymers

• Others

Breakup by Structure:

• Single-Lumen

• Co-Extruded

• Multi-Lumen

• Tapered or Bump Tubing

• Braided Tubing

Breakup by Application:

• Bulk Disposable Tubing

• Drug Delivery Systems

• Catheters

• Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Medical Labs

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

