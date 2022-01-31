Global Blood and Blood Components Market Size is Climbing by 5.4% CAGR from 2021-2026 To Approach USD 47,000 Million - Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Blood and Blood Components Market size & share revenue was estimated at approximately USD 36,000 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 47,000 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Medtronic Plc., American Red Cross, Abbott Laboratories, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Blood Centers of America, German Red Cross, Becton Dickinson and Company, Nipro Medical Corporation, AVIS National, American Association of Blood Banks, National Blood Authority Australia, Baxter International Inc., Vitalant, and others.

Report Overview:

Blood alludes to the liquid which flows in the vascular arrangement of the majority of creatures, as well as people. The red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma are its four most important components. The blood and blood components are used in numerous medical treatments like bleeding disorders, cancer treatment, trauma and surgery, and anemia. Additionally, they are also broadly utilized in the surgery of severely traumatized patients and resuscitation applications.

Market Growth Dynamics

Industry Drivers:

Increasing Occurrence of Trauma and Road Accidents

The growing occurrence of trauma and road accidents is a key factor driving the global blood and blood components market.

Increase in the Number of Chronic Diseases

The increase in the number of chronic illnesses such as cancer, liver disease among others, and its high patient pool is likely to stimulate the blood and blood components market growth.

Rising Incidence of Bleeding Disorders and Surgeries

In addition, the rising incidence of bleeding disorders and the growing number of surgeries worldwide are other growth factors that are expected to fuel the market expansion. Furthermore, the significant increase in the geriatric population that is exposed to various chronic disorders such as liver cirrhosis will generate a great demand for blood derivatives during the forecast period.

The rising awareness about the importance of blood donations between people along with the rising need for blood and blood derivatives in traumatic patients is also responsible for the influence of the demand for whole blood, which in turn, will boost the market growth.

Industry Restraints:

Developing any Transfusion-transmitted Infection (TTI)

On the other hand, the increase in the possibility of developing any transfusion-transmitted infection (TTI) might hamper the growth of the market.

Report Scope

Segmentation Analysis

The global blood and blood components market is classified into product, application, blood components, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the global blood and blood components market is segmented into whole blood, and blood components. Based on the application, the global blood and blood components market is divided into anemia, trauma & surgery, cancer treatment, and bleeding disorders.

The global blood and blood components market based on the blood components is classified into red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and white blood cells. In terms of the end-user industry, the global blood and blood components market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global blood and blood components market can be classified into five major regional segments North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific Will Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

The region of Asia-Pacific will probably witness the fastest-growing market in the global blood and blood components market during the forecast period, owing to the growth factors like the advanced healthcare infrastructure and the existence of a high number of donors in this region. Other factors that are likely to fuel the Asia-Pacific market include the encouraging government initiatives as well as numerous untapped prospects in the rising markets of India and China.

Competitive Analysis

Sarstedt AG & Co., Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Haemonetics Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Blood Centers of America, Medtronic Plc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Macopharma, German Red Cross, Fresenius Kabi, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medimmune (AstraZeneca), American Association of Blood Banks, Grifols International SA, AVIS National, Roche Diagnostics, National Blood Authority Australia, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Vitalant, Novo Nordisk, Baxter International Inc., Novartis, CSL Behring, Immucor, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and American Red Cross are some top companies operating in the global blood and blood components market.

Moreover, key players are adopting partnerships and collaborations to expand their customer base and create awareness in the global market.

Browse the full “Blood and Blood Components Market By Product (Whole Blood, and Blood Components), By Application (Anemia, Trauma & Surgery, Cancer Treatment, and Bleeding Disorders), By Blood Components (Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, and White Blood Cells), and By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-and-blood-components-market

This report segments the global blood and blood components market as follows:

Global Blood and Blood Components Market: By Product

Whole Blood

Blood Components

Global Blood and Blood Components Market: By Application

Anemia

Trauma & Surgery

Cancer Treatment

Bleeding Disorders

Global Blood and Blood Components Market: By Blood Components

Red Blood Cells

Platelets

Plasma

White Blood Cells

Global Blood and Blood Components Market: By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Blood and Blood Components Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the global blood and blood components market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Y-O-Y Growth Rate by 2026.

is expected to grow at a Y-O-Y Growth Rate by 2026. The blood and blood components market is anticipated to reach around USD 47,000 Million during the forecast timeframe (2021-2026).

during the forecast timeframe (2021-2026). Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period.

