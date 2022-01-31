Zinc Paste Bandage Market Report Covering Market Dynamics and How Companies can Combat the Challenging Environment

Zinc Paste Bandage Market

Zinc Paste Bandage is an open woven bandage that is infused with zinc oxide, which is commonly used for treatment of venous leg ulcers and varicose eczema.

New Research Study "Zinc Paste Bandage Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

Zinc paste bandage is a treatment for varicose veins that contains zinc oxide. It is also effective in treating dermatitis and chronic leg ulcers. It is used in conjunction with other treatments for varicose veins and other skin conditions. This is a great option for anyone who is suffering from painful legs.

Zinc Paste Bandage contains zinc oxide to help treat varicose veins, dermatitis, and chronic leg ulcers. The bandage is recommended for use in conjunction with other treatments for varicose veins and dermatitis. Its unique composition makes it a versatile medical aid. This product is designed to help you look your best. It has many advantages and is effective for a variety of conditions.

It is a non-hardening bandage that can be applied to any part of the leg. It is applied to the skin without the use of calamine or coal tar, making it easy to apply and remove. It is indicated for leg ulcers, chronic eczema, and arterial disease. When used under graduated sustained compression bandaging, a Doppler ultrasound is highly recommended to identify underlying venous insufficiency or angioedema. Failure to diagnose a vascular problem can lead to pressure necrosis, amputation, or even death.

The global zinc paste bandage market was valued at US$ 1,712 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2019 - 2026).

Global Zinc Paste Bandage Market: Drivers

Increasing incidence of chronic leg ulcers is expected to propel growth of the global zinc paste bandage market. For instance, according to the Journal of Universal Surgery, in 2018, about 28% of older adults in India were suffering from chronic leg ulcers.

Moreover, high prevalence of eczema is also expected to propel growth of the global zinc paste bandage market. For instance, according to Allergy UK, a British medical charity, in 2015, around 15 million people in the U.K. had eczema.

Global Zinc Paste Bandage Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global zinc paste bandage market include, BSN, Changzhou Hualian Health, and Changzhou Major Medical, Hartman, Holthaus Medical, KOB, Lohmann & Rauscher, Medline, North Coast Medical, Smith & Nephew, Sbetter Medical, and Urgo.

