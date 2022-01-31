Intraoral Scanners Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Regions Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global intraoral scanners market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

An intraoral scanner is a device used for capturing digital impressions of the internal area of the mouth. It is inserted into the patient's mouth and moved over the surface area of the teeth to capture images. It projects a laser or structured light to scan objects, such as full dental arches, prepared teeth, and implant scan bodies. Intraoral scanners are highly accurate, versatile, easy to use and cause minor discomfort to the patient. As a result, they are widely utilized in hospitals and dental clinics.

Intraoral Scanners Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of oral diseases as intraoral scanners are used in various oral conditions, such as oro-dental trauma, tooth decay, oral cancer, periodontal diseases, and cracked and broken teeth.

In addition, the increasing geriatric population represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the market is further propelled by various technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in intraoral scanners to produce more accurate and precise results.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of standalone intraoral scanners in dental clinics and hospitals due to their advantages, such as ease in handling, lightweight design, and enhanced precision of images, is creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Scan, Densys3D Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Medit Corp., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Oy and Straumann AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, brand, type of modality and end user.

Breakup by Brand:

• Cadent iTero

• 3M ESPE Lava COS

• CEREC

• E4D

• TRIOS

• CS

• Others

Breakup by Type of Modality:

• Standalone

• Portable

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

