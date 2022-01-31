Industrial Wax Market Size, Revenue, Capacity Utilization Rate, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the cosmetic industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the industrial wax market is expected to reach USD 9,719.4 Million by 2028. Industrial waxes are solid substances that melt and transform into a liquid state at slightly higher temperatures. Various types of waxes are available in the market, such as bio-based, fossil-based, and synthetic waxes. Industrial wax display excellent properties and thus, find a broad range of applications in pharmaceutical, packaging, plastics, cosmetics, candles, and other sectors.

Enhanced demand from the personal care industry, cosmetics, and personal care industries are observing visible growth worldwide because of the rise in consumer interest for personal hygiene and beautification products. Industrial wax is utilized in cosmetic and personal care product formulations to improve the thickness and texture of these products. Various types of wax are being used in several cosmetic products. With the rise in demand for personal care products, several companies are coming ahead to supply wax to provide to the needs of the personal care and cosmetics business.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Industrial Wax market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Industrial Wax market.

The Key Players in the Industrial Wax Market include The Blayson Group Ltd, HCI Wax, The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The International Group, Inc., Numaligarh Refinery Limited., Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Industrial Wax Market is estimated to reach USD 9,719.4 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The application in candles accounted for the largest share of 25.3% of the market in 2018.

The online sales channel segment accounted for a larger share of 62.8% of the market in 2018.

The synthetic-based type is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Rising per capita income has observed more consumption of the product, which has encouraged the growth of the market. The accelerated increase in demand for color candles is also impacting the growth of the market.

The increasing need for colored and scented candles is broadly considered among the most significant factors when buying candles.

The largest share is accounted by the Asia Pacific region with a share of 29.3% of the market in 2018 due to the generation and consumption of packaging products, candles, and coatings. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are among the principal markets for packaging, coatings & polishes, candle making, tires & rubber. The growth led to accelerated industrialization, growing demand from various applications, and increasing government spending.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Application, Type, Sales Channel, and region:

Application Outlook

Candles

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Packaging

Coatings & Polishes

Others

Type Outlook

Fossil based

Synthetic based

Bio-based

Sales Channel Outlook

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

