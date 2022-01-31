Flat Glass Coatings Market Sales, Size Analysis To Reach USD 5.98 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

The high demand for flat glass coatings in the transportation, automotive sector with the increasing need for energy-efficient buildings will drive the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flat Glass Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 5.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The coating on the flat glass is done to add special features to the glass products such as water and dirt retardation, increased durability, self-cleaning, corrosion resistance, and energy efficiency, among other things. Increase in demand for decorative products is also anticipated to boost the market for flat glass coatings. Demand for decorative mirrors is anticipated to increase in sectors such as architecture, beauty and cosmetics, and other applications. The rise in the number of architectural structures is also expected to fuel the market for flat glass coatings. High disposable income and changes in the standard of living are fueling market growth.

High demand for solar panels is also expected to augment the demand for flat glass coatings. Flat glass coatings improve the accuracy of solar panels. The coating reduces sun reflection, which leads to more power generation.

Demand for nanocoating is also expected to drive the market for flat glass coatings. The high cost of nanocoating is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The flat glass coating converts glass surfaces into oil resistant, and anti-fingerprint surface. As compared to untreated glass, coated glass is easy to clean and remains clean for a longer period.

Prominent players analyzed in the report are :

Arkema Inc., Ferro Corporation, Nanotech Coatings, Fenzi Spa, Vitro S.A.B. De C.V, Hesse Gmbh & Co. Kg, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd, 3M, Unelko Corporation, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Water-based coatings held the largest market share of 37.1% in the year 2018. This type of coating takes a longer period to dry up but is cheap and is used by several commercial and building sectors that wants to minimize cost.

Polyurethane resin provides long term high-performance coating when applied over intermediate and primer coats. It is used in solar panels, architectural systems, and greenhouses. It held a market share of 33.4% during the forecast period.

Epoxy coatings provide a tough, protective coating with excellent hardness. It is used as anti-corrosion, mostly in industrial and automotive applications. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 21.9% in the year 2026.

Automotive and transportation is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growth of flat glass coatings in this sector is promising, as the industry provides a plethora of opportunities. The development of innovative solutions due to the evolving consumer needs and rising demand, rapid transformation in vehicle design and technologies with intense competition will impact the market for flat glass coatings positively.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 34.1% in the year 2026. China and India are expected to constitute a prominent market share in the coming years. Expansion of the automotive sector, rapid adoption of solar panels in the region, and investment in infrastructure are fuelling the market for flat glass coatings in the region.

Market Insights:

Rising global energy demand, increasing regulatory & environmental pressure and highly volatile oil & gas prices have put great "deal" to other alternative energy sources. There is increased awareness and commitments across firms regarding "Green" energy sources. The demand for green has been driven by environmental pollution caused by conventional energy sources. The energy industry is largely controlled by utilities sector and government in most of the emerging nations like BRIC nations .However, dynamics are drastically changing driven by new policy changes, relaxing the FDI norms in the sector, increased privatization, new capital investments of power projects by both public & private, smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses, use of smart metering and and growing electricity demand.

Resin Outlook

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

Applications Outlook

Solar Power

Architectural

Automotive & Transportation

Mirror

Others

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

