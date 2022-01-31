Endovenous Laser Therapy Market Suggesting the Bright Future as Industry is Observing New Entrants with Investments

Endovenous Laser Therapy Market

Endovenous laser treatment (ELT) is a minimally invasive ultrasound-guided technique used for the treatment of varicose veins

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Endovenous Laser Therapy Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

The benefits of endovenous laser treatment are numerous. The procedure offers excellent results for patients with varicose veins. It is covered by many insurance plans. After endovenous laser ablation, patients can resume their daily activities right away. The recovery time is fast, safe, and minimally invasive. Most patients can return to work or normal life almost immediately after treatment.

The global endovenous laser therapy market is estimated to account for US$ 329.3 Mn in terms of value and is estimated to reach US$ 591.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Endovenous Laser Therapy Market: Drivers

Increasing availably of laser treatments is expected to propel growth of the global endovenous laser therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Candela Corporation partnered with The Vascular Birthmarks Foundation and E.V.A. Clinic to provide pro-bono laser treatments

Moreover, high prevalence of varicose veins is also expected to propel growth of the global endovenous laser therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Estimation of Prevalence of Varicose Veins Formation and Associated Risks in North Indian Population’, published in 2019 in Research & Reviews: A Journal of Health Professions, the prevalence of varicosities formation was noted high in the Northern Indian population with around one-third of women (in the study group) and one fifth of men found affected by this disorder.

Market Trends:

The North America region held dominant position in the global endovenous laser therapy market in 2018, accounting for 42.4% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.

The diode lasers segment in the global endovenous laser therapy market was valued at US$ 201.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 394.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Diode lasers are used in several endovenous laser systems which is supporting growth of the segment.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment held dominant position in the global endovenous laser therapy market in 2018, accounting for 35.7% share in terms of value, followed by hospitals and specialized clinics, respectively.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global endovenous laser therapy market, owing to high prevalence of obesity in the region. For instance, according to the Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology, in 2018, (Russia) 60% of women and 50% of men aged over 30 were overweight with 27% of these men and 31% of these women officially obese.

Major players operating in the global endovenous laser therapy market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, AngioDynamics, Inc. acquired Eximo Medical, Ltd., an early commercial stage, medical device company, and its proprietary 355nm wavelength laser-technology platform.

Global Endovenous Laser Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global endovenous laser therapy market include, Alma Lasers Ltd., Alna-Medicalsystem GmbH, AngioDynamics, Inc., Candela Corporation, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Energist Ltd., Intros Medical Laser GmbH, LSO Medical, and Wontech Co., Ltd.

