Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Size, Demand, Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global food grade phosphoric acid market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Food grade phosphoric acid refers to a colorless and odorless inorganic mineral acid that is naturally present in food, drinking water, soft drinks, etc. It is produced through wet, thermal, and dry kiln processes. Food grade phosphoric acid is commonly stored and packaged in an intermediate bulk container (IBC) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drums. It is widely utilized as an acidity regulator and nutrition agent for yeast to improve its flavor and prolong its lifespan. Moreover, food grade phosphoric acid preserves various foods and beverages, including colas and jams, and adds a sour and tangy taste to the items. As a result, it is utilized across numerous sectors, such as sugar refining, packaging, metal treatment, etc.

Market Trends

The escalating demand for frozen and packaged food products is one of the key factors driving the food grade phosphoric acid market. Moreover, the rising product usage as a preservative and additive in sauces, seafood, mayonnaise, meat, etc., is further stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the increasing need for convenience food products, on account of the changing dietary habits and the sedentary lifestyles of consumers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding utilization of mineral acid in the processing of bakery products is augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the growing product adoption in the manufacturing of bottled coffee beverages and flavored waters is projected to propel the food grade phosphoric acid market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Arkema S.A.

Brenntag SE

Emco Dyestuff Pvt Ltd

Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Management Corporation Ltd.)

ICL Group Ltd.

Innophos Inc.

Nutrien Ltd.

OCP Group

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

The Mosaic Company

Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

Food Grade 75%

Food Grade 80%

Food Grade 85%

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Preservation

Beverages Production

Metal Treatment

Sugar Refining

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Metallurgy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

