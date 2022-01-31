Phosphate Rock Market Expected to Collect USD 43.82 Billion By 2027 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for phosphate rock as fertilizer is a significant factor driving the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phosphate Rock Market is forecasted to reach USD 43.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the phosphate rock market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Key leading participants include Nutrien Limited, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., PhosAgro, Itafos, OCP Group, Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co. Ltd. (YPH), The Mosaic Company, Fertoz, SC Phosphate Resources Limited, and Misr Phosphate, among others.

Market Dynamics:

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of incorporating advanced technologies in manufacturing and production processes and increased investments in developing robust technological solutions. Companies operating in the market ramped up the value chain and global supply chain to cater to the growing global demand for disinfectants, sanitizers, and other chemicals, thereby accelerating revenue growth of the market. Capitalizing on the emerging trends such as sustainable packaging, rising demand for consumer personal care products, increasing need for packaged drinking water, and a paradigm shift to regional and local value chain have significantly contributed to the market revenue growth and are expected to be prevalent over the coming years.

Materials and chemicals industry has observed large-scale mergers and acquisition activities and other strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, brand promotions, agreements, and government and corporate deals, among others. Development of a robust product pipeline and increasing investment to accelerate research and development activities are some other key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The phosphate rock is the only substantial resource of phosphorus worldwide used significantly in the production of nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium fertilizers for providing nutrition to food-crop and making of animal feed supplements.

Phosphate rock also finds application in water treatment. It is added in a small amount in water supplies to prevent corrosion and is finds widespread usage in boiler water treatment.

The direct usage of phosphate rock evades the conventional wet acidification process for water-soluble phosphate fertilizers and avoids the production cycle of wastes comprising greenhouse gases and phospho-gypsum, therefore leads to energy conservation and environmental protection from industrial pollution.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest phosphate rock market share in 2019. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the presence of key producers in the region. Moreover, high demand for food, owing to the presence of a growing population in developing economies, such as India and China, and the easy availability of raw materials.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global phosphate rock market on the basis of deposits, distribution channel, application, and region:

Deposits Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sedimentary Marine

Igneous

Metamorphic

Biogenic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Water Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

