Insulated Coolers Market is projected to reach USD 1,094 Million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The insulated coolers market is stated at USD 699 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,094 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029. The global insulated coolers market constitutes around 3.5% of the Cold Chain Packaging market worth US$ 22 Bn in 2022.



Accounting for nearly 80% of total sales of insulated coolers, developed regional markets continue to lead their way in the global Insulated Coolers Market. North America will particularly remain the key consumer market, as the U.S. has been witnessing a rapid surge outdoor recreational and sports activities over the recent past. Sales of insulated coolers, popularly known as camping coolers, will surpass the value of US$ 580 Mn in 2022 and would be witnessing a robust hike in demand through 2029.

Market Size 2022 US$ 699 Mn Market Size 2029 US$ 1,094 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 6.6% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Manufacturing Companies (2022E) 35%



Increasing proclivity for luxury products continues to translate into inflating sales within the premium category, which would be a continuing trend in insulated coolers market. However, a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study suggests that this would reflect a measurable cost difference shaping the market over the following players.

Key Takeaways - Insulated Coolers Market Study

Increasing preference for outdoor and sports activities such as camping, fishing, and hiking are expected boost demand for insulated coolers in the U.S.

Hard coolers remain the most preferred insulated coolers, attributable to better durability and high ice retention ability as compared to soft coolers.

Globally, 26-75 quart insulated coolers are estimated to be high selling among all insulated coolers in terms of capacity in 2019. Customers opt for 26-75 quart insulated coolers, as result of easy outdoor handling and conveying and adequate storage capacity.



Acquisitions to Remain Key Developmental Strategy

The insulated coolers market is undergoing product development and expansion. Key players aim to introduce new designs of insulated coolers in the market in response to changing consumer preferences. Additionally, big companies offering insulated coolers are focusing on opening retail stores to expand their customer base.

US Brands Become Trendsetters, with Online Sales Strategy

The U.S., home of high-end insulated cooler manufacturers, is estimated to dominate in terms of demand. Moreover, U.S.-based manufacturers will be the trend setters with regard to insulated cooler design. Leading companies in the insulated coolers market are investing in online stores and supply chain development, and are leveraging E-commerce and social media to shape buying patterns of their potential customers.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global insulated coolers market, analysing historical demand from 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The study unravels growth projections of the insulated coolers market on the basis of capacity (below 25 quart, 26-75 quart, 76-150 quart and, above 150 quart), product type (hard coolers and soft coolers), and carrying method (side handles, lid handle, shoulder strap, wheel) across seven major regions.

