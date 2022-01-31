Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

The global healthcare cyber security market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Healthcare cyber security involves technologies and practices designed to protect electronic information, techniques, and assets from unauthorized access, use, and disclosure. These security solutions assist healthcare providers in securing sensitive patient and hospital information from cyber-attacks, illegal access control of medical equipment, and data breaches. They also aid in reducing the risk of medical errors, increasing diagnostic accuracy, and maintaining health records.

The global healthcare cyber security market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of threats and cyber-attacks in the healthcare industry as cyber security is widely utilized for safeguarding data and systems from malicious software and unauthorized manipulation.

In addition, the adoption of connected medical devices and digital medical records represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the market is further propelled by various technological advancements, such as the integration of healthcare systems with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

These technologies aid in protecting networks, systems, and data by identifying malicious activities with real-time dynamic threat intelligence. Furthermore, the governments of numerous countries are introducing various initiatives to promote the adoption of digital security solutions, which is escalating the demand for cyber security in the healthcare industry.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Claroty, CyberMDX, Cynerio, FireEye, Forcepoint, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type of threat, type of solution and end user.

Breakup by Type of Threat:

• Malware

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

• Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)

• Spyware

• Others

Breakup by Type of Solution:

• Identity and Access Management

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Antivirus and Antimalware

• DDoS Mitigation

• Security Information and Event Management

• Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Pharma and Chemicals

• Medical Devices

• Health Insurance

• Hospitals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

