Cold-Pressed Oil Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2026

Global Cold-Pressed Oil Market

Increase in awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics, rise in Internet penetration and availability of smart gadgets fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold-Pressed Oil Market by Type (Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflower Seed Oil), Application (Food industry, Agriculture, and Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry), and Distribution Channel (Convenience stores, Departmental stores, Modern trade units, and Online retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global cold-pressed oil market garnered $24.62 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $36.40 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5383

Rise in awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics, increase in Internet penetration and accessibility of smart gadgets propel the growth of the global cold-pressed oil market. However, high product price and lack of awareness in underdeveloped nations restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, change in consumer preference for cost-effective mineral cosmetics product is anticipated to create innumerable opportunities in the near future.

The global cold-pressed oil market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is divided into coconut oil, cottonseed oil, olive oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, peanut oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, and sunflower seed oil. The palm oil segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapeseed oil segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, departmental stores, modern trade units, and online retail. The modern trade units segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. However, the online retail segment is predicted to register the fastest growth of 6.6% throughout the estimated period.

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. Rise in concern among people regarding clean and pollution free environment has spurred the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to garner the fastest CAGR of 6.5% till 2026. This is due to rising preference for convenience food with nutritional benefits increasing consumption of vegetable oils in the region.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Freshmill Oils, The Health Home Economist, COFCO, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, Wilmar International, Cargill, Statfold Seed Oil Ltd, Lala's Group, and Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5383