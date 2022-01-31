Biscuits Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2027: IMARC Group

The global biscuits market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Biscuits are baked goods manufactured with flour, sugar, butter, and milk. They are generally unleavened, hard, and flat in appearance and texture. Biscuits are consumed widely due to their pleasant taste and health benefits as they consist of various grains like rye, maize, wheat, and oats. They also contain baking powder, eggs, jam, cinnamon, icing, chocolate, and ginger. Biscuits are also available in a savory flavor and taste like crackers.

Biscuits Market Trends and Drivers:

The global biscuits market is primarily driven by the expanding organized retail channels across the globe, owing to rapid urbanization.

Furthermore, biscuits are widely preferred as a breakfast staple as well as a healthy snacking option, which is fueling the growth of the market. In addition to this, the launch of oats-based, nuts-based, and high-fiber biscuits, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, are significantly influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of low sugar and low-calorie biscuits variants targeted at health-conscious consumers is anticipated to propel the market in the upcoming years.

Global Biscuits Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG, Britannia Industries Limited, Burton's Biscuit Company, ITC Limited, Kellogg Company, Lotus Bakeries Corporate, Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé S.A., Parle Products Private Limited, Pladis Global and Walker's Shortbread.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, ingredient, packaging type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Crackers and Savory Biscuits

o Plain Crackers

o Flavored Crackers

• Sweet Biscuits

o Plain Biscuits

o Cookies

o Sandwich Biscuits

o Chocolate-coated Biscuits

o Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

• Wheat

• Oats

• Millets

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Pouches/Packets

• Jars

• Boxes

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Independent Bakery

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

