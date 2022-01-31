Submit Release
News Search

There were 515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,622 in the last 365 days.

Marijuana and Mushrooms are Centerstage This Weekend in Miami

Cannadelic Miami, Feb 5-6, 2022

Yohan Marley headlines the official afterparty at Cannadelic Miami

Cannadelic.Miami

Cannadelic Miami is Happening This Weekend Mixing Cannabis and Psychedleics in a First-of-it's-Kind Event

This isn't a drug conference. It's about destigmatizing substances that humans have used for centuries to heal and to solving our mental health crisis.”
— Pete Sessa, co-founder Cannadleic Miami
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marijuana and mushrooms are centerstage this weekend in Miami, along with dozens of other mind-altering substances. Cannadelic Miami, the world's first cannabis and psychedleics conference and expo includes vendors, exhibitors, a visionary art gallery, panel discussions with more than 100 industry leaders, researchers and advocates, and a musical performance by Yohan Marley.

Nearly 10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event at the Miami Airport Convention Center. The expo hall is FREE for anyone to attend, and features medical marijuana companies, psychedelic tourism companies, hemp vendors, lifestyle brands and industry service providers.

"This isn't a drug conference," says Pete Sessa, Cannadleic's co-founder. "It's about destigmatizing and decriminalizing substances that humans have used for centuries to heal our minds, connect with the each other and expand our consciousness."

Access to the panel discussions ranges from $49 - $299 which includes access to more than 30 hours of panel discussions focusing on topics ranging from common misconceptions about psychedelics and the future of mental health treatment, to federal marijuana legalization, licensing and social equity. All of the sessions will be live streamed. Tickets can be found at Cannadelic.Miami.

Film Director, Futurist and Psychedelic Concierge to the stars, Zappy Zapolin will deliver the keynote address: Psychedelics and the Future of Human Consciousness. The full schedule can be found at Cannadelic.Miami.

Companies participating in Cannadleic Miami include: Fluent Cannabis, Nue Life Heath, Sunnyside Dispensaries, Green Thumb Industries (Rise), The Flowery, PsiloThera, Segal Trials, The Logical Hippie, Budzburn, Boxvanna, Aventus 8, High Desert Spores, Paybotic, Decriminalize Nature, Herbal Heart Study, Microdose.buzz, Vidacann, Trichome Institute, Mushee.co and many more.

Peter Sessa
Cannadelic Miami
+1 813-351-9784
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Marijuana and Mushrooms are Centerstage This Weekend in Miami

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.