Marijuana and Mushrooms are Centerstage This Weekend in Miami
Cannadelic Miami is Happening This Weekend Mixing Cannabis and Psychedleics in a First-of-it's-Kind Event
This isn't a drug conference. It's about destigmatizing substances that humans have used for centuries to heal and to solving our mental health crisis.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marijuana and mushrooms are centerstage this weekend in Miami, along with dozens of other mind-altering substances. Cannadelic Miami, the world's first cannabis and psychedleics conference and expo includes vendors, exhibitors, a visionary art gallery, panel discussions with more than 100 industry leaders, researchers and advocates, and a musical performance by Yohan Marley.
— Pete Sessa, co-founder Cannadleic Miami
Nearly 10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event at the Miami Airport Convention Center. The expo hall is FREE for anyone to attend, and features medical marijuana companies, psychedelic tourism companies, hemp vendors, lifestyle brands and industry service providers.
"This isn't a drug conference," says Pete Sessa, Cannadleic's co-founder. "It's about destigmatizing and decriminalizing substances that humans have used for centuries to heal our minds, connect with the each other and expand our consciousness."
Access to the panel discussions ranges from $49 - $299 which includes access to more than 30 hours of panel discussions focusing on topics ranging from common misconceptions about psychedelics and the future of mental health treatment, to federal marijuana legalization, licensing and social equity. All of the sessions will be live streamed. Tickets can be found at Cannadelic.Miami.
Film Director, Futurist and Psychedelic Concierge to the stars, Zappy Zapolin will deliver the keynote address: Psychedelics and the Future of Human Consciousness. The full schedule can be found at Cannadelic.Miami.
Companies participating in Cannadleic Miami include: Fluent Cannabis, Nue Life Heath, Sunnyside Dispensaries, Green Thumb Industries (Rise), The Flowery, PsiloThera, Segal Trials, The Logical Hippie, Budzburn, Boxvanna, Aventus 8, High Desert Spores, Paybotic, Decriminalize Nature, Herbal Heart Study, Microdose.buzz, Vidacann, Trichome Institute, Mushee.co and many more.
