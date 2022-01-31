Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global synthetic aperture radar market reached a value of US$ 3.42 Billion in 2021. Expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.64 Billion by 2027.

Synthetic aperture radar, or SAR, refers to an imaging technique that employs remote sensing technology to produce two- and three-dimensional, high-resolution images of objects on earth. It uses the motion of the radar antenna over a target region to provide finer spatial resolution than conventional beam-scanning radars. It can also be utilized in unfavorable environmental conditions to detect changes in habitat, measure water levels and moisture, and analyze the effects of natural or human disturbances after earthquakes or sinkhole openings. As a result, SAR is widely used by geologists, researchers, and scientists to study icebergs, explore minerals, track oil spills, estimate biomass, and map the wetlands.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global synthetic aperture radar market reached a value of US$ 3.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% during 2022-2027.

Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Trends and Drivers:

The global synthetic aperture radar market is primarily driven by the growing concerns regarding environmental degradation, climatic changes, and disaster monitoring. Additionally, the widespread adoption of SAR in the military and defense sector for battlefield surveillance, weapon guidance, and mission planning of future operations has catalyzed the market growth.

Furthermore, amid the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the escalating demand for satellite imagery to analyze the economic impact of the virus and conduct remote monitoring of facilities and infrastructure has accelerated the product adoption rate.

Other factors, including the emerging agricultural applications, rising geopolitical tensions, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Airbus SE, Aselsan A.?., BAE Systems plc, Cobham Limited, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB and Thales Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, mode, frequency band, platform and application.

Breakup by Component:

• Antenna

• Receiver

• Transmitter

Breakup by Mode:

• Single Mode

• Multi-Mode

Breakup by Frequency Band:

• X Band

• L Band

• C Band

• S Band

• K, Ku, Ka Band

• VHF/UHF Band

• Others

Breakup by Platform:

• Airborne

• Ground

Breakup by Application:

• Defense

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

