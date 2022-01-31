Energy Gum Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application

Energy Gum Market

Surge in sport participation rate, rise in the number of healthcare & fitness centers, growth in number of non-traditional users facilitate the growth in market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global energy gum market was valued at $75.1 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $125.2 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Rise in sport participation rate, increase in the number of healthcare and fitness centers, and growth in number of non-traditional users facilitate the growth in the market. However, stringent regulations on caffeine impedes the growth of the market up to a certain extent. On the other hand, growing demand for energy gum from developing countries and rise in use of ingredients in every gum expect to create new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4579

The global Energy Gum market is divided into application, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into fitness training/exercising, sports, study, business, and others. The fitness training/exercising segment held the largest revenue share in 2016, accounting nearly one-third of the total market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 8.4% from 2017–2023.

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online, supermarket, convenience stores, and health stores. The online segment accounted nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2016 and will dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2023.

Purchase Report Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4579

Based on regions, market across North America held the major share in terms of revenue in 2016, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% during 2017–2023.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd, Mondelez International, Inc. (Cadbury Trebor Bassett), Blast Power Gum, Energy Bombs, Zestl International NZ Ltd, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), Lotte Group, GumRunners, LLC, NeuroGum, LLC, Mars Inc. (Wm Wrigley).

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Energy Gum Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4579?reqfor=covid

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2014-2016

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2014-2016

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2016

3.3. Porter's Five Forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in sport participation rate

3.4.1.2. Growth in number of non-traditional users

3.4.1.3. Rise in the number of healthcare and fitness centers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Stringent regulations on caffeine

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Growth in demand for energy gum from developing countries

3.4.3.2. Increase in use of natural ingredients/stimulants in energy gum

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2bfb02f85b0c56588a168b7eedb1836d

Similar Reports:

Global Protein Supplement Market Expected to Reach $8,717.1 Million by 2025

Global Potato Protein Market Expected to Reach $648.4 Million by 2026

Upcoming Reports:

Plant Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-protein-market

Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mycoprotein-meat-substitute-market

Organic Pea Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pea-protein-market-A06672

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-vegetable-protein-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research