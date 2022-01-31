Flexible Packaging market Uncovers The Reasons For market Growth At A Cagr Of 5.4% | Amcor Limited, Bemis Company

Flexible Packaging Market

Designing quality Flexible Packaging demands an engineering function that is fit-to-make and fit-to-use.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

One of the benefits of flexible packaging is that it is better for the environment than traditional materials. Moreover, flexible packaging offers the opportunity for more environmentally friendly materials. For instance, the use of foil can be recycled and will keep your food fresher longer.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global flexible packaging market are Sonoco, Berry Global Inc., Huhtamaki, Amcor Plc, Huhtamaki, FlexPak Services LLC, Coveris Holding SA, Mondi Group, Transcontinental Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, and Constantia Flexibles.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumption of dairy products is expected to propel growth of the global flexible packaging market during the forecast period. Dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, and fluids require flexible packaging. Consumption of these products is increasing leading to the growing demand for efficient packaging. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, more than 6 billion people across the globe consume milk and milk products. In Africa and Asia, milk provides around 3 to 4% of dietary energy supply, compared to the 9% in Europe and Oceania.

However, poor infrastructure facilities for recycling plastic packaging products and stringent regulations are expected to hamper growth of the global flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global flexible packaging market witnessed moderate impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak of COVID-19 caused over 100 countries across the world to implement nationwide lockdown regulations due to which, packaging industry among several other industries suffered significant decline in production. However, the demand for flexible plastic packaging for beverage, food, and pharmaceutical products increased during the pandemic. Which in turn is expected to support growth of the global flexible packaging market.

Key Takeaways:

The global flexible packaging market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, due to increase in the demand from end-use industries. For instance, in August 2021, ProAmpac, flexible packaging leader launched R-2000D, a new patent-pending addition to its ProActive Recyclable series of polyethylene-based structure designed as a drop-in replacement for traditional multi-material laminates.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global flexible packaging market during the forecast period, owing to increasing working population, improving global economy, growing domestic demand for convenience food products in the region.

