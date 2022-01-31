Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,247 in the last 365 days.

Incident Response Services Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Incident Response Services Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Incident Response Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global incident response services market reached a value of US$ 21.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.10% during 2022-2027.

Incident response (IR) services can detect and resolve problems that threaten individuals, processes, technologies and facilities. They assist in the resolution of an incident through an appropriate reaction for the containment of the problem. Nowadays, these solutions are extensively used in computer security and information technology (IT) as IR services help in tackling cybersecurity threats effectively.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incident-response-services-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global market is majorly driven by the rising incidences of cyber-attacks. Rapid digital transformations across multiple sectors have led to a considerable rise in data breaches and sophisticated levels of cyber security threats. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of IR services to prevent mishaps and safeguard crucial information. Furthermore, numerous financial institutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector are abiding by stringent compliance requirements as they are more susceptible to data thefts. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, multiple healthcare organizations are widely deploying IR services to enhance patient safety and protect confidential information, which is propelling the market growth further.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Accenture plc
BAE Systems plc
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
FireEye
Fortinet Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Kaspersky Lab
NEC Corporation
Optiv Security Inc.
Rapid7
Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.).

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incident-response-services-market

The report has segmented the market based on component, service type, security type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services

Breakup by Service Type:
Retainer
Assessment and Response
Tabletop Exercises
Incident Response Planning and Development
Advanced Threat Hunting
Others

Breakup by Security Type:
Web Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Cloud Security

Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Cloud-based
On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Government
Transportation
Healthcare
Others

Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-biggest-cigarette-companies-in-the-world-2022-2022-01-28?mod=search_headline
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-polyols-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-01-28
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-cable-accessories-market-report-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2022-01-28
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/uae-perfume-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-and-forecast-2022-01-28
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-tyre-tire-market-2021-2026-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-2022-01-28
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/uae-luxury-goods-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2022-01-28
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-gift-card-market-research-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-2022-01-28
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/handicrafts-market-report-2022-2027-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2022-01-27
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/packaged-burgers-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-2022-01-27
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-anti-scaling-chemicals-market-report-2021-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-01-27

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com

You just read:

Incident Response Services Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.