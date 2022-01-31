Incident Response Services Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Incident Response Services Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Incident Response Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global incident response services market reached a value of US$ 21.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.10% during 2022-2027.

Incident response (IR) services can detect and resolve problems that threaten individuals, processes, technologies and facilities. They assist in the resolution of an incident through an appropriate reaction for the containment of the problem. Nowadays, these solutions are extensively used in computer security and information technology (IT) as IR services help in tackling cybersecurity threats effectively.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incident-response-services-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global market is majorly driven by the rising incidences of cyber-attacks. Rapid digital transformations across multiple sectors have led to a considerable rise in data breaches and sophisticated levels of cyber security threats. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of IR services to prevent mishaps and safeguard crucial information. Furthermore, numerous financial institutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector are abiding by stringent compliance requirements as they are more susceptible to data thefts. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, multiple healthcare organizations are widely deploying IR services to enhance patient safety and protect confidential information, which is propelling the market growth further.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Accenture plc

BAE Systems plc

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FireEye

Fortinet Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

NEC Corporation

Optiv Security Inc.

Rapid7

Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.).

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incident-response-services-market

The report has segmented the market based on component, service type, security type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Service Type:

Retainer

Assessment and Response

Tabletop Exercises

Incident Response Planning and Development

Advanced Threat Hunting

Others

Breakup by Security Type:

Web Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

