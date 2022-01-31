The Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Focuses On Research And Technology For Development

Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire protection materials for construction market trends includes key manufacturers in the fire materials for construction market constantly focusing on cutting-edge research and technological advancements to create improved fire protection materials that can withstand fire for a longer period and emit less smoke when burned. For instance, in September 2020, CIN, a Portugal-based company developed two new products C-THERM S110 and C-THERM S111 FD, to protect steel structures from fire. C-THERM S110 and C-THERM S111 FD stand out for their long fire resistance times, which protect structures for up to 150 minutes. The technology in the C-THERM range improves structure safety by delaying the time of collapse in the event of a fire, protecting lives and material goods.

Major players covered in the global fire protection materials for construction industry are Hilti Corporation, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, Isolatek International, Sherwin-Williams, Rolf Kuhn GmbH, Specified Technologies Inc, Tremco Incorporated, BASF SE, USG Corporation, Hempel A/S, PPG Industries Inc, Fire Protection Coatings Limited, ETEX SA, and Contego International Inc.

Read More On The Global Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-protection-materials-for-construction-global-market-report

The growing regulations on the mandatory use of fire safety materials are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of fire protection materials for the construction market. Fire safety standards generally aim to reduce the fire-response of products and materials used in various living environments, such as domestic dwellings, household equipment, furnishings and electronics, buildings, and various modes of transportation. Globally, fire safety standards aim to prevent fires from starting by establishing performance-based norms that, if followed, will improve the fire safety of materials and products. For instance, in March 2020, to improve fire safety in buildings in England and Wales, the Home Office introduced the new Fire Safety Bill. The Fire Safety Act 2021 has passed through the parliamentary process and is implemented as a law in the country. Thus, the growing regulation on the use of fire safety materials will support the further growth of the market.

The global fire protection materials for construction market size is expected to grow from $3.81 billion in 2021 to $4.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Fire protection materials for construction growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

TBRC’s global fire protection materials for construction market analysis report is segmented by type into coatings, mortar, sealants and fillers, sheets or boards, spray, preformed device, putty, cast-in devices, others, by application into structural, compartmentation, opening protection, firestopping materials, by end user into commercial, industrial, residential, others.

Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Coatings, Mortar, Sealants And Fillers, Sheets Or Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-In Devices), By Application (Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Materials), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fire protection materials for construction market overview, forecast fire protection materials for construction market size and growth for the whole market, fire protection materials for construction market segments, fire protection materials for construction market geographies, fire protection materials for construction market trends, fire protection materials for construction market drivers, fire protection materials for construction market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, fire protection materials for construction market profiles, and fire protection materials for construction market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5590&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning And Development), By End User (Private, Public) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Transport), By End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality & Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil And Gas), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-detection-equipment-global-market-report

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Photoelectric Smoke Detector, Ionization Smoke Detector, Dual Sensor Smoke Detector), By Power Source (Battery Powered, Hardwired With Battery Backup, Hardwired Without Battery Backup), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Oil, Gas & Mining, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications Manufacturing), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoke-detectors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/