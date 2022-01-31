Casino Management Systems Market Players Focus On Product Innovations To Strengthen Positions

Casino Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product innovations are shaping the global casino management systems market. Major companies operating in the casino management systems sector are focused on new product innovations to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2021, Cher-Ae Heights Casino, a US-based gaming company and Konami Gaming Inc., a US based manufacturer of casino management systems launched SYNKROS Casino Management System in Trinidad, California. Konami’s Synkros is best known for its reliability, marketing tools, analytics tools, and robust data. It captures and compiles the data through all connected areas of the casino property and generates a 360-degree patron view. The SYNKROS Casino management system provides a unique mix of marketing solutions to Cher-Ae Heights Casino's customers, including floor-wide bonusing activities, random drawings, personalized incentives, offers, and more.

Major players covered in the global casino management systems industry are Advansys Limited, Agilysys Inc., Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Ltd., Avigilon, Bally Technologies Inc., Casinfo LLC, Cyrun, Dallmeier, Honeywell International Inc., International Game Technology PLC, Konami Gaming Inc., Scientific Games Corporation, Next Level Security Systems Inc, Novomatic, NtechLab, Amatic Industries GmbH, Playtech, CasinoFlex Systems, RNGplay, Delta Casino Systems, Ensico, TableTrac Inc., and Winsystems.

The global casino management systems market size is expected to grow from $5.71 billion in 2021 to $6.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. According to the casino management systems market analysis, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The casino management system market is expected to reach $12.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.

TBRC’s casino management systems market overview shows that increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are expected to propel the growth of the market. A gaming establishment refers to any gaming property such as a casino, hotel, or resort that includes various games or betting that require a legal license. For instance, in July 2021, in Germany, a new interstate Treaty on Gambling ("ISTG 2021") has come into action, which includes new licensing possibilities for sports betting, virtual slot machines, and online poker for private operators. In the USA, as of 2019, land-based commercial casinos are permitted in 18 states and six states have permitted riverboat casinos. Therefore, the increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are driving the growth of the casino management systems market.

TBRC’s global casino management systems segmentation is divided by component into hardware, software, by application into security and surveillance, analytics, accounting and cash management, player tracking, property management, marketing and promotions, others, by end user into small and medium casinos, large casinos.



