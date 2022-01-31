Sodium Propionate market Growth with 5.4% CAGR Predicted till 2020 - 2027 | Prathista Industries Ltd

Sodium Propionate Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Sodium propionate is a common food additive. It is a salt of the chemical propionic acid. Although it's toxic to mold and bacteria, it is a relatively safe substance when consumed in small amounts. It can be used to preserve baked goods and other foods without the risk of developing harmful side effects. Whether sodium is used in small amounts is up to the manufacturer, but it is generally safe at low levels. Sodium propionate is an excellent preservative because it inhibits the growth of many types of bacteria and mold. It has been used as a food additive for more than 70 years, and it is used to make a baking soda and powdered milk. It is an effective ingredient in a number of different products, including bread and baked goods. It has low toxicity, which makes it a good choice for non-yeast-leavened baked goods.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sodium propionate market include Jainex specialty chemicals, Krishna chemicals, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc, Titan biotech Limited, Rishi chemical works Pvt. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Inc, DR. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Prathista Industries Ltd, Foodchem International, Fine organic industries, Ltd, Macco Organiques Inc, Niacet Corporation, and Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of food joints such as restaurants in the world is the major factor, which is expected to augment the growth of the global sodium propionate market. For instance, according to TheWebMiner, there are more than 15,000,000 restaurants in the world. Sodium propionate is a common preservative, working as a chemical leavening agent against bacteria and mold. It is also a milder form of preservative than calcium propionate, which interferes with chemical leavening agents. As sodium propionate is easy to handle, it's a convenient ingredient to use in baking. The compound is safe at low levels, making it a popular ingredient in bakery products. The increasing inclination of individuals towards patisserie is estimated to propel the growth of the global sodium propionate market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global sodium propionate market faced a lot of challenges, such as the rapidly spreading virus, which led to lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders. The lockdown measures also resulted in the closing down of several food joints and the global food industry witnessed a very heavy blow. All these factors affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global sodium propionate market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 5.4%, owing to the increasing prevalence of animal farms such as dairy farms in the world. For instance, according to International Dairy Federation, there are around 150 million dairy farms in the world.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global sodium propionate market, owing to the increasing prevalence of restaurants in the region. For instance, according to SmallBizGenius, there are currently 1 million restaurants in the US.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global sodium propionate market, owing to the increasing prevalence of dairy farms and food manufacturing units in the region, along with the presence of several key market players.

