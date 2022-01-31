Increasing Energy- Efficient Buildings Demand Positively Influences The Insulating Glass Window Market

Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to propel the growth of the insulating glass window market over coming years. Energy-efficient buildings reduce the amount of energy required for heating and cooling, regardless of the type of energy used or the equipment used to heat or cool the structure. Insulating glass windows are used in energy-efficient buildings to prevent heat from escaping or entering a home or office. For instance, according to EnergyStar, a government-backed labeling program run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency, in the year 2020, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR, saving $1.6 billion and avoiding more than 5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the insulating glass window market share growth.

The global insulating glass window market size is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2021 to $12.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Insulating glass window market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend in the insulating glass window market. Insulating glass window market analysis shows that major companies operating in the insulating glass window sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2021, AGC Glass Europe, a Belgium-based insulated glass manufacturing company, and Masterframe Windows Limited, a UK-based window manufacturer formed a strategic partnership to bring vacuum insulating glazing FINEO to the UK market for PVC-U sash windows. Also, in January 2019 Heliotrope Technologies Inc., a US-based manufacturer of smart glass windows, and MornagoGlass Srl, an Italy-based insulated glass manufacturing company signed a partnership agreement to manufacture insulated glass units with Heliotrope’s proprietary NanoEC smart glass technology. With this partnership, Mornago has joined a growing international network of IGU producers planning to offer smart glass products built on Heliotrope's technology.

Major players covered in the global insulating glass window industry are AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Dymax Corporation, Glaston Corporation, Guardian Glass, H.B. Fuller Company, Vitro Architectural Glass, Internorm International GmbH, Ittihad Insulating Glass Co., Migo Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Shandong OYADE Sealant Industry Co. Ltd, Scheuten, Sika Industry, and 3M.

TBRC’s global insulating glass window market research report is segmented by product type into vacuum insulating glass (vig), gas filled insulating glass, air filled insulating glass, by sealant type into silicone, polysulfide, hot melt butyl, polyurethane, others, by spacer type into thermoplastic, aluminum box, galvanized steel, intercept, stainless steel box, by end-use industry into residential, commercial.

