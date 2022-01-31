Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market Share Rise at 4.2% CAGR to Reach Over USD 180.95 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors Study Report

[180+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market share & size revenue is expected to grow around USD 180.95 billion by 2026 to register a CAGR growth of around 4.2% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Boston Consulting Group, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Stantec, Ramboll Group A/S, Urban Planning Services, Town Planning Services, Autodesk Inc., UrbanSim Inc., Environmental System Research Institute Inc., Agilicity LLC, Lumion, Holistic City Limited, SketchUp, SimWalk, UrbanFootprint, and others.

Facts and Factors recently add a new research report titled "Urban Planning Software and Services Market by Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, and Web-based), By Application (Commercial Interiors, Architecture, Project/Site Planning, Residential Construction, Urban Planning, and Creative Departments), By End User (Government, Real Estate, and Infrastructure Companies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in its research database.

Market Overview:

Urban planning is one of the most important components of any country's development plans since it deals with land development and effective usage, public welfare, and environmental safety. Utility systems, infrastructure, communication networks, distribution chains, and a variety of other aspects and activities are all part of the urban planning process. To handle such complex procedures and conceptualize urban designs and plan layouts, urban planners are turning to urban planning software and services.

Urban planning software is used to create 3D urban environment models and plans urban layouts. Urban planning software is being used by city planners and architects to visualize how real-world urban designs would look. The use of 3D representations can help to improve urban planning concepts and town design layouts. Architects, real estate firms, infrastructure developers, urban planners, and urban development-related creative departments all use urban planning software. It also enables city planners to construct around existing urban infrastructure.

Industry Growth Factors -

Adoption of Smart Cities

Every week, 1.3 million people move into cities, according to the Smart City Hub. There are 21 megacities in the world, each with a population of more than 10 million people. Around 500 cities have populations of one million or more; China alone is anticipated to have 221 cities with populations of one million or more by 2025. Because of the increased use of the Internet, customers have grown more digitally aware. In addition, information on the internet is readily available. In their regular transactions or online activity, users need quickness.

Online government services, apartment sharing apps, e-hailing, home energy automation, smart parking, and real-time road navigation apps are all examples of smart city solutions. Smart cities offer public information and service solutions, as well as electronic service delivery and intelligent traffic management. Rising government and organizing body investment in smart cities is expected to drive urban planning for a number of cities, resulting in the expansion of the urban planning software and services industry.

Industry Major Market Players

Boston Consulting Group

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Stantec

Ramboll Group A/S

Urban Planning Services

Town Planning Services

Autodesk Inc.

UrbanSim Inc.

Environmental System Research Institute Inc.

Agilicity LLC

Lumion

Holistic City Limited

SketchUp

SimWalk

Urban Footprint

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Several sectors were significantly disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a significant influence on business operations and processes. The urban planning software and service market were badly damaged when governments shifted their focus from other development efforts to the healthcare sector.

However, due to the need for better urban planning to prevent future risks of unknown natural disasters, the urban planning software and services business is predicted to revive post-pandemic.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, by Deployment, by Application, by End User, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 141.37 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 180.95 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Boston Consulting Group, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Stantec, Ramboll Group A/S, Urban Planning Services, Town Planning Services, Autodesk Inc., UrbanSim Inc., Environmental System Research Institute Inc., Agilicity LLC, Lumion, Holistic City Limited, and Others Key Segment By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Segmentation Analysis

The urban planning software and services market is segmented into component, deployment, application, and end user.

Based on the Component, the market has been sub-segmented into software, and services. In terms of Deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based, and web-based. The application has been classified into commercial interiors, architecture, project/site planning, residential construction, urban planning, and creative departments. The end user is bifurcated into government, real estate, and infrastructure companies.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Region is the Fastest-Growing Region

Due to the sheer drastic revolution in the way cities are planned and designed, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow fast over the forecast years. Across the Asia Pacific, large-scale urban planning has shaped environmentally friendly urban landscapes that are both smart and sustainable. The rise of various smart city initiatives in nations like India, China, and Singapore has resulted in an increase in demand for innovative structures and cutting-edge infrastructure. The rising focus on engineering, planning, interiors, and architecture and addressing environmental concerns has improved the market outlook for urban planning software and services in this region.

Urban Planning Software and Services Market by Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, and Web-based), By Application (Commercial Interiors, Architecture, Project/Site Planning, Residential Construction, Urban Planning, and Creative Departments), By End User (Government, Real Estate, and Infrastructure Companies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026.

This report segments the global urban planning software and Services market as follows:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

Web-based

By Application:

Commercial Interiors

Architecture

Project/Site Planning

Residential Construction

Urban Planning

Creative Departments

By End User:

Government

Real Estate

Infrastructure Companies

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Insights from Primary Research

Asia Pacific Region is the Fastest-Growing Region during the forecast period.

