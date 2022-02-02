Global digital x-ray market is projected to worth USD 17.2 Bn by 2030 I SPER Market Research

According to SPER Market Research, the global Digital X-ray market estimated to reach USD 17.2 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%.

NEW YORK, US, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the global Digital X-ray market estimated to reach USD 17.2 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. The global burden of infectious and chronic lifestyle diseases is a leading cause for the growth of digital x-ray market. The number of diseased patients will continue to grow in upcoming years as the geriatric population is rising.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital X-ray Market

Lockdowns, curfews imposed by various governments affected the manufacturing and supply chain of digital x-ray products. Many manufacturing units were subjected to temporary shutdown. On the other hand, COVID-19 also provided opportunities to grow as RT-PCR was coupled with chest imaging to confirm the COVID-19 infection and better manage the treatment. Chest imaging also helps in the diagnosis of post COVID-19 pneumonia and other complications.

Driver: Technological advancements

The technological advancements in digital x-ray market have improved the quality of image produced, acquisition time, patient examination and ability to process large volumes of data. Many innovative devices and systems have been introduced to improve the imaging techniques. Such positive changes in the products are driving the growth of this market.

Challenge: High cost of equipment

The cost of digital x-ray systems and equipment is high with poor reimbursement rates. Thus, many hospitals in developing countries cannot afford the installation of these systems. In such cases, hospitals rely on refurbishing services of digital x-ray systems to provide patients with imaging facilities. Therefore, high cost of x-ray systems and rising adoption of refurbishing services can pose significant challenge to the growth of digital X-ray Market in the forecast period.

Opportunity: Rise of Artificial Intelligence

Currently, many research and development activities are carried out to integrate digital x-ray imaging with artificial intelligence. The success of this technology can result in the promising diagnostic features along with improved patient care. These advancements can provide growth opportunities to the digital x-ray market in the forecast period.

Digital X-Ray Market by Type:

Based on type, market has been segmented into Analog X-Ray Systems and Digital X-Ray Systems.

Digital X-Ray Market by Application:

Based on Application, the market is segmented into general radiography, chest imaging applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular imaging, other general radiography applications, dental applications, mammography, cancer, fluoroscopy.

Digital X-Ray Market by Technology:

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into direct radiography and computed radiography.

Digital X-Ray Market by Portability:

Based on Portability, the market is segmented into fixed digital x-ray systems, floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, ceiling-mounted systems, portable digital x-ray systems, mobile x-ray systems, handheld x-ray systems.

Digital X-Ray Market by Systems:

Based on Systems, the market is segmented into retrofit digital x-ray systems, new digital x-ray systems.

Digital X-Ray Market by Price Range:

Based on Price Range, the market is segmented into low end digital x-ray systems, mid-range digital x-ray systems, high-end digital x-ray systems.

Digital X-Ray Market by End User:

Based on End User, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and dental care centers. Digital X-ray Systems are expensive and require trained technicians. Thus, hospitals can cater these facilities for the patients.

Digital X-Ray Market by Region:

North America owns the largest share of this market due to technological advancements, presence of leading players, supportive reimbursement scenario and rising burden of chronic diseases.

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. COVID-19 Impact of the Digital X-ray Market

4.4. Market Trends

5. Global Digital X-ray Market, By Type, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Analog X-ray Systems

5.2. Digital X-ray Systems

6. Global Digital X-ray Market, By Application, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. General Radiography

6.2. Chest Imaging Applications

6.3. Orthopedic Applications

6.4. Cardiovascular Imaging

6.5. Other General Radiography Applications

6.6. Dental Applications

6.7. Mammography

6.8. Cancer

6.9. Fluoroscopy

7. Global Digital X-ray Market, By Technology, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Direct Radiography

7.2. Computed Radiography

8. Global Digital X-ray Market, By Portability, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Fixed Digital X-ray Systems

8.2. Floor-to-Ceiling-Mounted Systems

8.3. Ceiling-Mounted Systems

8.4. Portable Digital X-ray Systems

8.5. Mobile X-ray Systems

8.6. Handheld X-ray Systems

9. Global Digital X-ray Market, By Systems, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

9.1. Retrofit Digital X-ray Systems

9.2. New Digital X-ray Systems

10. Global Digital X-ray Market, By Price Range, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

10.1. Low-End Digital X-ray Systems

10.2. Mid-Range Digital X-ray Systems

10.3. High-End Digital X-ray Systems

11. Global Digital X-ray Market, By End User, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

11.1. Hospitals

11.2. Diagnostic Centers

11.3. Dental Care Centers

12. Global Digital X-ray Market, By Geography, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

12.1. North America

12.1.1. US

12.1.2. Canada

12.2. Europe

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. UK

12.2.3. France

12.2.4. Italy

12.2.5. Spain

12.2.6. Rest of Europe

12.3. Asia-Pacific

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. Japan

12.3.3. India

12.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4. Rest of the World

12.4.1. Latin America

12.4.2. Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players

13.3. Competitive Scenario

13.3.1. Product Launches

13.3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3.3. Acquisitions

13.3.4. Expansions

13.3.5. Other Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1. ACTEON

14.2. Agfa-Gevaert Group

14.3. Canon, Inc.

14.4. Carestream Health

14.5. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

14.6. GE Healthcare

14.7. Hologic Inc.

14.8. Konica Minolta

14.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.10. MinXray, Inc.

14.11. Samsung Medison

14.12. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

14.13. Shimadzu Corporation

14.14. Siemens Healthineers

14.15. Varex Imaging Corporation

15. Appendix

