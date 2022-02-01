Global 5G in Healthcare Market is projected to worth USD 4028 Mn by 2030 I SPER Market Research

According to SPER Market Research, the 5G in healthcare market estimated to reach USD 3.9 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 69.8%.

NEW YORK, US, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the 5G in healthcare market estimated to reach USD 3.9 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 69.8%. Technologies such as Telehealth and robotics services are getting popular due to the rapidly evolving healthcare industry. Such advancements help in treatment efficiency and drive the growth of this market.

Browse report overview on "Global 5G in Healthcare Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/5G-healthcare.aspx

Impact of COVID-19 on the 5G in Healthcare Market

COVID-19 has induced barriers for the access to healthcare. Digital technologies have been proven to be a supportive tool during the pandemic to control transmission of infections, provide healthcare related correct information and remote treatments to the patients. The adoption of 5G in healthcare can assure effective communications, early diagnosis of diseases, remote access to information, patient monitoring and real time data collection.

Request sample pages for Global 5G in Healthcare Market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/5G-healthcare.aspx?sample=1

Driver: Rising adoption of Telehealth and Robotics

During the pandemic, telehealth and robotics assisted surgeries are gaining popularity and acceptance. These technologies can provide treatment limiting the contact with the patient. 5G allows the healthcare delivery to the patients virtually through telepresence mediums. 5G also has helped in advancements in software to support robotics assisted surgery.

Challenge: High security risks

Automated technologies in healthcare are also associated with data breaches which can potentially raise security concerns among the users. This can lead to restriction for the adoption of 5G related solutions in healthcare.

Opportunity: AI tools in healthcare

Real time remote monitoring solutions help in reducing hospitalization, continuously monitor health and improve quality of healthcare. Wearables and health monitoring apps can use 5G solutions to improve the efficiency and provide early diagnosis of diseases. AI tools can open plethora of opportunities to improve Healthcare utilizing 5G.

5G in Healthcare Market by Component:

Based on component, market has been segmented into hardware, services, connectivity.

5G in Healthcare Market by Application:

Based on application, the market is segmented into connected medical devices, remote patient monitoring, AR/VR, asset tracking for medical devices, connected ambulance.

5G in Healthcare Market by End User:

Based on End User, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, other end users.

5G in Healthcare Market by Region:

Asia-Pacific owns the largest share of this market due to supportive government initiatives, increasing adoption of these technologies, rising number of IoT enabled medical devices and rapidly evolving network connectivity.

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. COVID-19 Impact of the 5G in Healthcare Market

4.4. Market Trends

5. Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By Component, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Services

5.3. Connectivity

6. Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By Application, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Connected Medical Devices

6.2. Remote Patient Monitoring

6.3. AR/VR

6.4. Asset tracking for medical devices

6.5. Connected Ambulance

7. Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By End User, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Healthcare Providers

7.2. Healthcare Payers

7.3. Other End Users

8. Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By Geography, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

8.1. North America

8.1.1. US

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. UK

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Rest of the World

8.4.1. Latin America

8.4.2. Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players

9.3. Competitive Scenario

9.3.1. Product Launches

9.3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3.3. Acquisitions

9.3.4. Expansions

9.3.5. Other Developments

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Airtel

10.2. AT&T

10.3. BT Group

10.4. China Mobile Limited

10.5. Cisco

10.6. Deutsche Telekom AG

10.7. Ericsson

10.8. Fibocom Wireless Inc.

10.9. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.10. NEC Corporation

10.11. Nokia

10.12. NTT DOCOMO

10.13. Orange S.A.

10.14. Qualcomm

10.15. Quectel

10.16. Samsung

10.17. Sequans

10.18. Sierra Wireless

10.19. SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

10.20. Swisscom

10.21. Telefónica

10.22. Telit

10.23. Telus

10.24. T-Mobile

10.25. Verizon

10.26. Vodafone

11. Appendix

About SPER Market Research:

SPER Market Research is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel and consumer research. Headquartered in Noida city, the company has offices worldwide, and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.