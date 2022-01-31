Greater Viewing Experiences Propel Digital Signage Market Growth

Digital Signage Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for 4K and 8K resolution displays is significantly driving the growth of the digital signage market. The resolution is a measurement of pixels across the screen in both horizontal and vertical directions. The desire for greater resolution, larger-sized TVs with modern display technology that gives realistic images with better image quality and increased viewing experience is driving demand for 4K and 8K resolution screens. The display screen's display resolution produces a crisp and easy-to-read image. In stadiums, retail stores, museum theatres, and planetariums, 4K and 8K resolution displays are constructed with ideal viewing distances for varied resolutions in view. For instance, according to Consumer Technology Association report, in 2020, 4K ultra high definition (UHD) sets accounted for 25 million units, up 12% from 2019. According to the digital signage market analysis, the increasing demand for 4K and 8K resolution displays is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The global digital signage market size is expected to grow from $17.33 billion in 2021 to $19.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Digital signage market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

In March 2021, Spectrio, a US-based provider of digital signage solutions acquired Enplug for an undisclosed amount. The deal expands Spectrio's comprehensive digital communications platforms by providing enterprise-level management functionality to satisfy the requirements of multinational enterprises and boosting integrations to improve brand communications customization. Enplug is a US-based technology company that offers digital signage solutions.

Major players covered in the global digital signage industry are Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Leyard Optoelectronic, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Planar Systems Inc, Philips, Keywest Technology, Omnivex Corporation, Christie Digital Systems, BenQ Corporation, BrightSign LLC, and Toshiba.

North America was the largest region in the digital signage market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital signage market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global digital signage market report is segmented by product into standalone display, video wall, by offering into hardware, software, services, by location into indoor, outdoor, by end user into retail, education, healthcare, corporate, stadium, government, others.

