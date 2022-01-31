Global X-Ray Detectors market is projected to worth USD 4.2 Bn by 2030 I SPER Market Research

According to SPER Market Research, the X-Ray detectors market estimated to reach USD 4.2 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%.

NEW YORK, US, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the X-Ray detectors market estimated to reach USD 4.2 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. The global burden of target diseases requiring early detection such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, cardiac diseases and cancers will continue to grow as the geriatric population is rising.

Impact of COVID-19 on the X-Ray Detectors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has both positive and negative impact on X-Ray Detectors Market. Due to the restrictions, curfews were imposed, manufacturing units were shut down which declined the manufacturing and purchases of new X-Ray detectors. Surgeries and other non-emergency procedures were delayed to prepare hospitals for COVID patients which affected the demand for X-ray imaging. With the advent of new guidelines from WHO to incorporate X-Ray imaging in the diagnosis of COVID-19, the adoption and installation of CT and X-Ray systems increased leading to the rise in demand for X-Ray Detectors.

Driver: Rising Investments in healthcare

The rising demand to curb the healthcare expenditure has shaped many government initiatives to increase the investment in X-Ray Detectors. Such supportive measures increase the adoption of these technologies at the hospitals and drive the growth of X-Ray Detectors Market.

Challenge: Demand for refurbished X-ray units

The high cost of X-Ray detectors equipment restraints the adoption of these technologies for clinical use. Due to budget constraints, hospitals opt for refurbished equipment which are priced lower than new equipment. Demand for refurbished units can pose a significant challenge to the growth of this market.

Opportunity: Rising healthcare expenditure

The developing countries such China, India, Brazil offer growth opportunities to this market due to the rising healthcare expenditure and growing demand for healthcare services for early detection of diseases. The target diseases such as cancers, heart diseases are also rising in these countries.

X-Ray Detectors Market by Product:

Based on product, the market has been segmented into flat panel detectors, computed radiography detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, line-scan detectors and bioreactors.

X-Ray Detectors Market by Application:

Based on application, the market has been segmented into medical applications, dental applications, security applications, veterinary applications and industrial applications.

X-Ray Detectors Market by Region:

North America accounted for the largest share of X-Ray Detectors market. The large share is ascribed by high healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, presence of leading players of this market and rising adoption for novel technology.

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. COVID-19 Impact of the X-Ray Detectors Market

4.4. Market Trends

5. Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Product, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs)

5.1.1. Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Type

5.1.1.1. Indirect FPDs

5.1.1.1..1. Cesium Iodide (CSI) FPDs

5.1.1.1..2. Gadolinium Oxysulfide FPDs

5.1.1.2. Direct FPDs

5.1.2. Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Field of View

5.1.2.1. Large Field of View FPDs

5.1.2.2. Medium Field of View FPDs

5.1.2.3. Small Field of View FPDs

5.1.3. Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability

5.1.3.1. Portable Detector

5.1.3.2. Fixed Detector

5.1.4. Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System

5.1.4.1. New Digital X-ray Systems

5.1.4.2. Retrofit X-ray Systems

5.2. Computed Radiography Detectors

5.3. Line-Scan Detectors

5.4. Charge-Coupled Device Detectors

6. Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Application, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Medical Applications

6.1.1. Static Imaging

6.1.1.1. Mammography

6.1.1.2. Orthopedics

6.1.1.3. Chest Imaging

6.1.1.4. Oncology

6.1.1.5. Other Static Imaging Applications

6.1.2. Dynamic Imaging

6.1.2.1. Fluoroscopy

6.1.2.2. Surgical Imaging

6.1.2.3. Cardiovascular Imaging

6.1.2.4. Spinal Imaging

6.2. Dental Applications

6.3. Security Applications

6.4. Veterinary Applications

6.5. Industrial Applications

7. Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Geography, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. North America

7.1.1. US

7.1.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. UK

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Spain

7.2.6. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Rest of the World

7.4.1. Latin America

7.4.2. Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players

8.3. Competitive Scenario

8.3.1. Product Launches

8.3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3.3. Acquisitions

8.3.4. Expansions

8.3.5. Other Developments

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Agfa-Gevaert Group

9.2. Analogic Corporation

9.3. Canon

9.4. Carestream Health

9.5. Detection Technology Plc.

9.6. FUJIFILM Corporation

9.7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

9.8. iRay Technology

9.9. JPI Healthcare. Co. Ltd.

9.10. Konica Minolta, Inc.

9.11. MOXTEK, Inc.

9.12. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

9.13. Thales Group

9.14. Varex Imaging Corporation

9.15. Vieworks Co., Ltd

10. Appendix

