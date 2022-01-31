Voice Enabled Devices Are A Key Contributor To The Voice Assistant Application Market Demand

Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing trend of voice-enabled devices is contributing to the growth of the voice assistant application market. Voice assistant application market trends include a voice-activated device that recognizes spoken instructions and inquiries, and commonly employs text-to-speech to play a response. Over time, voice activation technology has aided in the provision of assistance, the management of customer experience, and the increase of productivity. Another layer of increased customer assistance and interactions has been added due to an app that includes Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Cortana. For instance, according to Oberlo, a dropshipping app, in 2020, 111.8 million people in the USA using voice search features, up 9.5% from the previous year. By 2021, it is predicted to have grown by 9.7% to 122.7 million users.

The global voice assistant application market size is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $3.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. The change in the voice assistant application market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The voice assistant application market share is expected to reach $10.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.1%.

In April 2021, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology company acquired Nuance Communications for $19.7 billion. The acquisition elevates Microsoft as a prominent participant in healthcare technology by reducing the distance among clinicians and Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Nuance Communications is a US-based company that provides AI-based voice assistants.

Major players covered in the global voice assistant application market are Amazon Web Services, Apple, Baidu Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung, Verbio, Orange S.A, Orbita, Avaamo Inc., Avaya, Inbenta, and Slang Labs.

TBRC’s global voice assistant application market report is segmented by component into solutions, services, by deployment mode into on-premises, cloud, by application into web applications, mobile applications, by end-use into banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, telecom and it, manufacturing and automotive, education, travel and hospitality, others.

Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment mode (On-Premises, Cloud), By Applications (Web Applications, Mobile Applications), By End-use(Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Telecom And IT, Manufacturing And Automotive, Education, Travel And Hospitality) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a voice assistant application market overview, forecast voice assistant application market size and growth for the whole market, voice assistant application market segments, geographies, voice assistant application market trends, voice assistant application market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

