Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2027

The global clinical trial management systems market reached a value of US$ 927.4 Million in 2021. Expects the market reach a value of US$ 1,840.40 Million 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is the software system that is used to plan, track, and manage clinical trials in medical research studies. It includes a suite of tools that manage the data generated through clinical trials conducted by pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations. CTMS software consists of start-up timelines, monitoring and reporting protocol information and accrual data, financial management and billing compliance, and reporting and business analytics. It also monitors and maintains contact information, and tracks deadlines and milestones of participants.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global clinical trial management systems market reached a value of US$ 927.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,840.40 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during 2022-2027.

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Trends and Drivers:

The global clinical trial management systems market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing number of clinical trials undertaken by organizations.

As a result, medical researchers are increasingly relying on CTMS software to access transparent and unified critical components of study management and facilitate the transfer of patient data. In addition to this, CTMS provides effective patient safety and regulatory compliance, and enhanced financial management capabilities, which is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, governments in various countries, and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is expected to positively influence the market growth in the upcoming years.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-trial-management-systems-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Clinical Trial Management Systems Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advarra Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, BioClinica Inc., DataTrak International Inc., DZS Clinical Services Inc. (WDB Holdings Co. Ltd.), International Business Machines Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc. (Dassault Systèmes SE), MedNet Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, RealTime Software Solutions LLC and Veeva Systems Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Contract Research Organization

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-trial-management-systems-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Other Related Reports of IMARC Group :

Electrophotographic Printing Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/electrophotographic-printing-market

Reinforcement Materials Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/reinforcement-materials-market

Artificial Turf Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-turf-market

Fire Insurance Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/fire-insurance-market

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800