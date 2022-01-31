Low Calorie Food market Is Projected To Reach US$ 16.0 billion by the end of 2027 | PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle SA

Low Calorie Food Market

Low-calorie food is one of the healthiest food that helps in regulating weight management.

Market Overview:

Low-calorie food is one of the healthiest food that helps in regulating weight management. Moreover, low-calorie food enhance digestion and also maintain blood-sugar level.

Competitive Landscape:

Low Calorie Food Market Includes PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Bernard Food Industries, Inc, Zydus Wellness Ltd., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., McNeil Nutritionals LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, and Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Key Market Drivers:

Growing cases of obesity and associated disease is driving growth of the low-calorie food market. According to the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), overweight and obesity are the fifth leading risk for global deaths. At least 2.8 million adults die each year as a result of being overweight or obese.

Increasing awareness regarding health wellness coupled with the growing adoption of healthy lifestyle among consumers is again fostering growth of the market. Thus, increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle is augmenting demand for low-calorie food.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on low-calorie food market.

Key Takeaways:

The low-calorie food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of lifestyle disease and increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle among consumers.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high cases of obesity in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1999 –2000 through 2017 –2018, US obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 42.4%. During the same time, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2%

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Low-calorie food Market, By Product Type:

Aspartame

Sucralose

Stevia

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Others

Global Low-calorie food Market, By Application:

Beverages

Food

Healthcare

Tabletop

Others

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.