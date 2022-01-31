TA RawMaterials Launched by Templeton Apus: A Global Raw Materials News & Intelligence Platform Covering 25 Sectors
Supported by EIT RawMaterials and co-funded by the European Union, TA RawMaterials is a sophisticated Intelligence Platform that covers Raw Materials worldwide.
Our aim, aided by support from EIT RawMaterials and co-funding by the European Union, is to create the Number 1 Raw Materials News and Intelligence service worldwide.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Templeton Apus GmbH, the Vienna head-quartered digital news and global intelligence provider, has launched its TA RawMaterials news and intelligence platform. It has been created by a team that wanted to prove that by bringing together the sectors associated with the Raw Materials industry, a global platform could be created that not only furthered the interests of its customers, but that also helped to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
TA RawMaterials provides groundbreaking news and intelligence covering 6 Mining and Metals sectors. It also reports all Raw Materials news and intelligence covering an additional 19 associated sectors. These include the Renewable Energy, Nuclear Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Finance, Technology and Transport sectors.
Guy Templeton, CEO, Templeton Apus GmbH said: "Our aim, aided by support from EIT RawMaterials and co-funding by the European Union, is to create the Number 1 Raw Materials News and Intelligence service worldwide. We believe that we are capable of achieving this goal, as it is the first time that these RawMaterials associated sectors have been pulled together into a single news and intelligence solution."
Antonis Politis, Business Development Manager, EIT RawMaterials GmbH said: "TA RawMaterials has a particularly strong focus on Critical Raw Materials (CRMs). It was this factor that resulted in EIT RawMaterials supporting this project as the European Union needs to secure its own supply as the transition towards digital, highly energy-efficient and climate-neutral European economies will lead to a significantly higher demand for CRMs."
The TA RawMaterials news and intelligence platform content includes:
• Global news, intelligence and research on 25 Sectors and Industries connected with the Raw Materials sector. These include Mining & Metals, Renewable Energy, Technology, Automotive, Finance, Aerospace & Defence, Transport and Nuclear Energy
• Daily news, intelligence and research covering 103 Metals and Minerals worldwide
• The daily activities of more than 13,385 Companies worldwide working with the Raw Materials sector and associated sectors, providing time-sensitive and reliable news and intelligence about their activities
• The daily activities of over 4,143 Persons of Special Interest from business and political backgrounds, providing in-depth news and analysis
• Hundreds of Hot Topics connected with the Raw Materials sector and its associated sectors. These include Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage, Solar Power, EV Charging, Batteries, Green Finance, ESG Investing, Recycling, Emissions Trading and Mining Policy
• A research database of over 33,805,000 news and intelligence articles
TA RawMaterials will continue to expand its comprehensive coverage over the next 12 months.
About Templeton Apus
Templeton Apus is a news, intelligence and research consultancy that covers all areas of global business, finance and politics. It has developed a specialist news and research technology that is behind the intelligence platforms that it has built.
Templeton Apus is part of Krixos GmbH, a European holding company that specialises in creating innovative news and intelligence services for customers worldwide.
About EIT RawMaterials
EIT RawMaterials provides a collaborative environment for disruptive and breakthrough innovations by connecting business with academia, research, and investment. It also invests in future generation of innovators for the raw materials sector through initiatives ranging from education of school students to higher qualifications for industry professionals.
The company is committed to supporting Europe’s transition towards a circular, green, and digital economy whilst strengthening its global competitiveness and securing employment. On this foundation, EIT RawMaterials has been mandated by the European Commission to lead and manage the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA).
EIT RawMaterials is an Innovation Community within the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT).
